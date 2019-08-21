At Brandeis, three women artists rise above devastating forces worldwide

Rivera, a Boston artist originally from Chile, was awarded the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum’s $35,000 Rappaport Prize last week . Her 2017-18 show at the Museum of Fine Arts, “Daniela Rivera: The Andes Inverted,” examined the blessings and curses of Chilean mining.

When someone’s circumstances lead to a downward economic spiral, and one loss triggers another, it’s called cascading. The Women’s Studies Research Center at Brandeis University’s yearlong programming on the phenomenon culminates with “Root Shock | Hannah Chalew, Daniela Rivera, Corinne Spencer” at the Kniznick Gallery. The exhibition explores complex plights related to social, economic, and environmental justice.

In June, Rivera installed “Without Trace/Sin Evidencia,” a wall made of Zote, a Mexican soap, in the Kniznick Gallery. Staff and visitors found its citronella aroma hard to take, and the piece came down in July. In a new, related installation, the artist has nimbly created a small memorial where the wall was. “Without Trace” touches on the cleansing aspects of Chile’s 1991 National Commission for Truth and Reconciliation Report, which found that more than 2,000 people were murdered for political reasons under the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet. The common soap aptly ties domestic abuse to state-sanctioned violence.

In Rivera’s sobering second installation, “Corner With Used Casings,” mirrors appear to multiply a heap of bullet casings, implying that violence is only one of many consequences of the widespread availability of guns.

Chalew, who works in New Orleans, makes paper out of plastic and a byproduct of sugarcane, a crop intrinsic to the Atlantic slave trade. She draws damaged landscapes — such as a dizzying view of a pipe-rimmed drainage ditch in “Solastalgia” — on this ethically compromised, physically hardy stratum, as if to say, “This is the ground we stand on. Where do we go from here?”

Spencer, from Brooklyn, creates delicately choreographed videos of black women moving ritualistically in ambiguous spaces — deserted warehouses, barren fields, and milky pools. Her aching, lyrical incantations evoke eternal rhythms of loss, and consecrate the struggle.

Giving form to devastating experiences, “Root Shock” acknowledges the lasting impact. And finds hope. And moves toward healing.

ROOT SHOCK | HANNAH CHALEW, DANIELA RIVERA, CORINNE SPENCER

At Kniznick Gallery, Women’s Studies Research Center, Brandeis University, 515 South St., Waltham, through Oct. 10. 781-736-8100, www.brandeis.edu/wsrc/arts/current.html

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.