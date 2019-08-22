Comedian Josh Johnson saves politics for his day job

Jokes about politicians or daily headlines are good for Twitter or conversation, but they generally don’t make it into Johnson’s act. He feels a lot of that material is already “well-worn before lunch,” and there’s not much left he can add. “I’m actually rarely topical at all unless it serves a bigger purpose in an overall point I’m trying to make,” he says, speaking by phone from New York City. “You’ll rarely see me rattle off things that will feel old tomorrow because I do want every clip that I put up on the Internet, every shot of a special, everything I’m in to be as timeless as possible. And I feel like that’s the road to actually building a legacy.”

Josh Johnson is not a political comedian. Those who see any of his four shows at Laugh Boston this weekend are more likely to hear jokes about how he was terrified by a opossum or getting bullied by New York City middle-schoolers as an adult than a riff on President Trump wanting to buy Greenland. But in his day job as a writer for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” he does have to find a way to make the news funny.

Onstage, the 29-year-old Johnson frequently addresses his vulnerabilities as a millennial. He jokes that if he’d been born even 10 years earlier, he wouldn’t have lived as long. “I am not an alpha male,” he says on his 2017 album, “I Like You.” “I’m not even a beta. I’m like three before omega. I’ve been called a little punk to my face before and been like, ‘Well, that’s your opinion.’ ”

Johnson mainly targets himself in his comedy. He’s searching for something more universal and relatable, which, paradoxically, will make him stand out among his comic peers. “To talk about things that are personal or to delve into things that are less often talked about I think is the only way to stay the least bit unique,” he says. “And if I had not thought about things like that and talked about subject matter like that, then I think that I would have just blended in.” He says he’d rather focus on the ways everyone is similar than on things that set them apart, and cultivate an environment in which an audience can feel comfortable. “We’re all laughing at this thing because it’s silly, not because you’re dumb or because you’re evil, or because you’re right. A lot of people don’t feel like they’re anything but right.”

That philosophy serves him well as a stand-up comedian, but as a writer on a high-profile satirical show, especially one that broadcasts four times a week, it presents a challenge. When Johnson is writing for “The Daily Show,” he is still looking for something universal. There are two ways he approaches that. The first is by trying to broaden his scope, the second is by scouring the details. “It’s very easy to keep everything centered on America, and I think going international and also going more obscure is actually going to [make for] some of the more compelling stories,” he says.

Johnson is enthusiastic about the possibility of showing people something they don’t know through humor on “The Daily Show.”

“I think there are a lot of government functions that people don’t really understand,” he says. “We’ve done pieces on it in the past. People don’t really understand how impeachment works, and how it doesn’t just mean that someone gets kicked out and they don’t get to be on the news anymore. It’s a lot more complicated than that and it’s a lot more of a process than that.”

Outside of comedy, Johnson is eager to engage with people, partially the legacy of being an only child who didn’t have a lot of friends. “I usually overshare too quickly and I usually just give people a piece of myself that no one really asked for to a certain degree in terms of information and opinion, outlook,” he says.

Johnson got his degree in stage lighting from Centenary College in his native Louisiana before moving to Chicago to start comedy. When he got to New York City, he was submitting his writing for a job at “The Tonight Show” at the same time he was interviewing for a job as a dog walker. He laughs at the thought of it. “Life could have gone one of two very different ways,” he says.

Comedy is the job Johnson has wanted since he saw Christopher Titus’s “Normal Rockwell Is Bleeding” special as a kid. And in some ways, comedy has been easier for Johnson than everyday life. “That’s why stand-up felt so clear and so good,” he says, “because even if it’s just for five minutes on television or for 20 minutes at a live club, there’s something about spending time with someone and sharing your ideas and them, through the form of laughter, agreeing with you, or at least making you aware that they understand, that you don’t get in regular life when you’re just talking to people.”

Josh Johnson

