‘Sopranos’ stars among presenters at MTV Video Music Awards

Monday night’s MTV VMAs are going full Joisey. The annual event will take place in Newark, at their Prudential Center, and, according to The Wrap, there will be a few “Sopranos” stars in the long list of presenters. Those stars will be Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow), Drea De Matteo (Adriana), and Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy).

I know, you’ll wait until the next-day clips — although then you’ll miss John Travolta, Ice-T, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz, Lindsey Vonn, Salt N’ Pepa, Missy Elliott, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and tons of self-aggrandizing poses by those who are too cool for the room.

Advertisement

I suspect we’ll be seeing more of the “Sopranos” cast out and about, by the way, as we head toward the prequel movie currently in production. Called “The Many Saints of Newark,” it will feature James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, as the young version of Tony, along with Corey Stoll, Vera Farmiga, Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta, and Leslie Odom Jr. The film, set in the 1960s during the Newark riots, will be directed by Alan Taylor, who directed nine episodes of the series, and co-written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner. It will be released in September 2020.