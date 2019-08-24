The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

ALEX LAHEY This Melbourne-based singer-songwriter writes plainspoken, hooky rock songs with riffs that hit as hard as her thoughtful lyrics. Her second album, May’s “The Best of Luck Club,” expands her sound a bit, but its glossy guitars and squealing sax solos only make her ardor shine more brightly. Aug. 25, 8:30 p.m. $15. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-0914, www.greatscottboston.com

SLIPKNOT Iowa’s masked masters of metal come to town behind their sixth album, the ambitious, bludgeoning “We Are Not Your Kind.” They head up a heavy-hitting bill that also features swaggering Danes Volbeat, French prog-bangers Gojira, and Polish metallurgists Behemoth. Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m. $19.99 and up. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

Advertisement

FLYING LOTUS The electronic-music pioneer invites concertgoers to expand their experience with a 3-D presentation of his already-pretty-wide-ranging music. Aug. 27, 7 p.m. $30 and up. House of Blues, Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston. Also at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams. Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. $35 and up. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

MIDLAND On the cover of their debut release, these revivifiers of bygone eras sported Nudie Suits that would have gained them entrée to country-rock trailblazers the Flying Burrito Brothers, but the music contained therein reminded of nothing so much as vintage George Strait. Their follow-up, “Let It Roll,” is just out. Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $46.75 and up. Cape Cod Melody Tent, Hyannis. 508-775-5630, www.melodytent.org

FLOGGING MOLLY/SOCIAL DISTORTION/THE DEVIL MAKES THREE A like-minded lineup that offers three varieties of raucous roots music, with Flogging Molly’s trad Irish-punk amalgam, the rootsy SoCal punk of Social D, and power-roots trio The Devil Makes Three. Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$59.50. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

RHYTHM & ROOTS FESTIVAL This two-sided Labor Day festival is back, with plenty of Cajun/Zydeco and Americana on offer. A couple of collaborations are of special note: the Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown do music of the Band, and Peter Rowan teams up with Los Texmaniacs. Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1, 1 p.m. $175 for a three-day pass, single-day available. Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I. 800-901-7173, www.rhythmandroots.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

THE MARK LEWIS QUARTET Hailing from Washington state, the multi-saxophonist and flutist is an under-the-radar virtuoso who’s composed over 1,700 pieces. Jazz critic and scholar Ted Gioia has written that “[Lewis] is one of the most lyrical and emotionally committed saxophonists of his generation.” Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. $10. Jocko’s Jazz at the Sahara Club, 34 Bates St., Methuen. 603-898-1591, www.jockosjazz.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN The boogie-woogie and blues master was named the Blues Music Awards’ “Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year” in 2013 and 2014. A world-class pianist, he’s also a dynamite showman and soulful vocalist. Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

THE CAFÉ SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO NANCY WILSON Brooklyn-based quintet the Café Society, featuring vocalist (and Massachusetts native) Emily Wade Adams, honors jazz chanteuse Nancy Wilson with a selection of career highlights, including early collaborations with George Shearing and Cannonball Adderley and later R&B hits, interspersed with illuminating anecdotes about her life and music. Aug. 30, 8 p.m. $25. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY Don’t need to hear “Ode to Joy” at Tanglewood again? Head up to Williamstown and join American Modern Opera Company for an afternoon of old, new, and new-to-you music all around the Clark Art Institute’s campus. Aug. 25, events from noon-4 p.m. Clark Art Institute, Williamstown. www.runningamoc.org

Advertisement

BERKSHIRE OPERA FESTIVAL The classical season at Tanglewood might be done, but summer music isn’t over in the Berkshires. For its 2019 summer mainstage production, Berkshire Opera Festival offers Donizetti’s comic “Don Pasquale.” Aug. 27 and 30. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington. 413-213-6622, www.berkshireoperafestival.org

DAVID FINCKEL AND WU HAN The feted cello-piano duo has a program including Bach, Mendelssohn, and Chopin on the agenda for the Rockport Chamber Music Festival’s August annex. Aug. 31, 7 p.m. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ZOë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS The musical adaptation of the Roger Corman film about the fateful, Faustian bargain struck by nebbishy flower-shop employee Seymour (Dan Prior) with a very hungry plant named Audrey II (voiced by Yewande Odetoyinbo, with puppetry by Tim Hoover). Seymour’s goal is to win the girl of his dreams, co-worker Audrey (Katrina Z Pavao), but . . . Well, you’ve heard of the law of unintended consequences? Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken. Directed and choreographed by Rachel Bertone. Aug. 30-Oct. 6. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Lindsay Crouse and Mickey Solis star in this comic drama about a doggedly determined fact-checker (with Derek Speedy in the role originally played by Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway) who is given his first big assignment by a magazine editor: to see if there are any inaccuracies in an essay by an egotistical writer who is prone to taking liberties with the truth. There turn out to be quite a few. Conflict ensues. The play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell is helmed by Sam Weisman, who directed Crouse and Solis in Gloucester Stage’s fine 2017 production of Lucy Prebble’s “The Effect.’’ Aug. 30-Sept. 22. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

Advertisement

HELLO, DOLLY! Betty Buckley stars as Dolly Gallagher Levi, the widowed matchmaker and indomitable free spirit who sets out to marry Horace Vandergelder, the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire’’ from Yonkers. Anyone familiar with Buckley’s musical-theater prowess and track record should be eager to see her put her stamp on a role that has attracted so many other renowned Broadway leading ladies, from Carol Channing to Pearl Bailey, Bette Midler, and Bernadette Peters. Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Through Aug. 25. Presented by Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. 800-982-2787, www.broadwayinboston.com DON AUCOIN

Dance

THE YARD The festival highlights its Schonberg Fellows/Boston with a special Saturday night double bill. The show features Ian Berg’s innovative tap dance company Subject:Matter, and dancer-choreographer-storyteller Aysha Upchurch, who calls herself a “seed planter and soil agitator” for social change and whose work mines movement and cultural traditions from the African diaspora. Aug. 31, $5-$25. Patricia N. Nanon Theater, Chilmark. 508-645-9662, www.dancetheyard.org.

Advertisement

BOSTON TANGO IN THE PARK Now in its fourth year, this interactive series offers the mystery and allure of the Argentine tango under the open sky. The party begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a tango performance by Grisha and Natalia at 7 and a free introductory tango lesson for all at 7:30. Then everyone can dance the night away. Aug. 31, Free. Sterling Park, Rowes Wharf Plaza. www.bostontangointhepark.com

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL Alas, the festival’s summer season ends this weekend, but it goes out with a bang. For its first Pillow engagement in more than a decade, Boston Ballet performs works by Forsythe, Elo, and Yakobson. In the smaller Doris Duke Theatre, Urban Bush Women, celebrating a remarkable 35 years, presents the evening-length “Walking With ‘Trane,” inspired by the music and spirit of jazz giant John Coltrane. Aug. 25, $35-$88. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org.

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

BOOKWORKS The digital age has refined our perceptions of the book. This exhibition of more than 80 artist-made books examines the form (how it is organized, what it contains, what it engenders), and pushes the envelope. Artists include Paul Chan, Carolee Schneemann, and the team of Steffani Jemison and Jamal Cyrus. Through Dec. 15. Tufts University Art Galleries, Aidekman Arts Center, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

THE DEMOLITION OF THE FISHERMEN’S INSTITUTE: A PHOTOGRAPHIC ESSAY BY ARNOLD JARMAK The Fishermen’s Institute in Gloucester was founded in 1891 as a place of respite and residence for commercial fishermen. In 1974, the Duncan Street building was razed to make room for a parking lot, heralding a decline in the local fishing industry. Jarmak, then 24, documented the demolition. Through Aug. 30. Maud/Olson Library, 108 East Main St., Gloucester. 978-810-4373, bit.ly/2P5ulzV

THE BOSTON PRINTMAKERS 2019 NORTH AMERICAN PRINT BIENNIAL This exhibition emphasizes divisive issues and features artists who push at formal boundaries and venture into new technologies. Shelley R. Langdale, president of the Print Council of America and associate curator of prints and drawings at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is the juror. Aug. 26-Sept. 29. Jewett Art Gallery, Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley. 617-908-1486, www.bostonprintmakers.org CATE McQUAID

Museums

JOHN AKOMFRAH: PURPLE It’s the final days to catch John Akomfrah’s engrossing, epic six-channel video project. With its poetic collage of image and sound, the piece’s subject, climate change, has deep resonance for a city uncomfortably close to the sea. Through Sept. 2. Watershed, Institute of Contemporary Art, 256 Marginal St., East Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Bloom, a Boston painter, made visceral images of bodies post-autopsy and denuded trees at a time during the 1940s and ’50s when American art became narrowly defined by the cognoscenti as being exclusively an enterprise of gestural abstraction. Thus Bloom, despite the rigor of his project, drifted to the margins, a problem the Museum of Fine Arts looks to rectify with 40 paintings that help reinsert him into a prominent place in art history. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

RENOIR: THE BODY, THE SENSES The title more or less says it all, as this exhibition focuses on the Impressionist master’s fascination with the sensuality of the flesh and paint both. While the body is a constant, the style is far from it, as the show charts an artist’s evolution through a favorite subject: the female form. Through Sept. 22. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458 2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

LESLIE JONES One of the most surefire players on “Saturday Night Live,” Jones is currently out on the road doing stand-up in preparation for her new one-hour special, which she’ll tape next month in Washington, D.C. Aug. 31, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $41-$61. Wilbur Theatre. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

REGGIE WATTS If you only know Watts as the bandleader on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” you owe it to yourself to explore his delightfully mind-warping stand-up comedy, which often includes songs created on the spot with intricately-layered loops of his vocals and beatboxing. Aug. 25, 7 p.m. $37. Wilbur Theatre. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

BLOODY MARY: LIVE! Olivia Miller is Queen Mary I, a.k.a. Bloody Mary in this one-woman show, taking on historical perceptions of women in what she describes as a mix of “Tudor comedy and feminism.” Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Oberon, 2 Arrow St., Cambridge. 617-496-8004, www.americanrepertorytheater.org NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

BOSTON JAZZ FESTIVAL Now in its ninth year, the Boston Jazz Festival brings some of the best names in contemporary jazz to Boston’s Waterfront. This year’s lineup includes performances by Richard Evans, Albino Mbie, and Zeke Martin. Aug. 30-31, all day, free. South Boston Maritime Park, 600 D St., Boston. bostonjazzfest.org

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL It started as a way to fill a bad booking weekend in 1998. Twenty years later, this festival has become a celebration of Boston’s diverse music scene. Featuring four days of music, this year’s lineup includes sets from Cat London, Siobhan O’Brien, and Grace Givertz. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, all day, $10-$25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. passim.org

FINAL SWAN BOAT WEEKEND Head over to the Boston Public Garden to take a ride on the historic Swan Boats during their final weekend in business for the year. The 15-minute tour of the garden’s waters has been making the rounds every summer since 1877. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $2.50-$4. Boston Public Garden, 4 Charles St., Boston. swanboats.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Sept. 18 Tycho at Boch Center Wang Theatre bochcenter.org

Sept. 18 Frankie Cosmos at Royale royaleboston.com

Sept. 20 Tinariwen at Royale royaleboston.com

Sept. 21 Massive Attack at Wang Theatre bochcenter.org

Sept. 23 Daniel Caesar at House of Blues ticketmaster.com

Sept. 24 Cat Power at Royale royaleboston.com