Prequel, sequel, revival series: Will they ever end?

But it seems as though reboot fever isn’t a fever anymore. It’s just the way TV and the rest of pop culture operate now. Shows never really end; they just return to TV in different iterations, with no particular shame attached to them. That’s the way it is, from the lousy shows to the good ones.

I have one title for you: “AfterMASH.” And I have another: “The Carrie Diaries.”

I guess I’m evolving. For a long, long time, I was inclined to dislike prequel, sequel, and revival series, simply because they are so often created to milk the financial potential of the source material. Generally, the sequel or prequel didn’t need to be written; the story did not need to be told. But the show was made anyway, as a kind of fan service.

“Breaking Bad” is on my mind. One of the finest TV dramas of all time has spawned a beloved prequel series, “Better Call Saul,” and, coming to Netflix on Oct. 11, a sequel movie called “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

The sequel movie, written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, is about Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) right after the events of the (supposed) series finale. Here’s the Netflix summary: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” There’s no word yet on whether other “Breaking Bad” characters, including those played by Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, or Bryan Cranston, will appear in the movie. “All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see,” Paul told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, a prequel series to another one of TV’s best-ever dramas, “The Sopranos,” is also on the way — in this case, to movie theaters. Called “The Many Saints of Newark,” and set in the 1960s, it will be released in September 2020. And the “Downton Abbey” movie will be in theaters on Sept. 20.

Next thing you know, we’ll be hearing about a sequel series to that other great modern drama series, “Mad Men,” called “Sally!” or “Blankenship: The Early Years,” or “Not Great, Bob: A Pete Campbell Mystery.”

So I’m going to stop with the stink eye when I watch these revisitations. It’s time for me to drop my bias. I hereby swear that I will no longer automatically look down on a show or movie sequel, prequel, or revival. And I will no longer presume that the end is really the end.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.