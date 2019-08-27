Doc Talk: Escaping the Taliban, Manson making music, fighting back on Java and in Rhode Island

After a former friend and Taliban convert tips him off that he is on the jihadists’ hit list, Fazili packs up his family and heads for Tajikistan, where they find temporary refuge. Then they must travel a circuitous and perilous route through Iran and Turkey and into the European Union, dodging threats from human traffickers and hostile border guards along the way. While in a camp in Bulgaria they are attacked by an anti-immigrant mob, and it seems as though they might be in as much danger in the supposed safety of the West as they were back home. More timely now than ever, Fazili’s video diary is like a found-footage horror film, except here the horror is real.

Death threats from the Taliban forced Hassan Fazili and his family to flee their native Afghanistan. A dedicated filmmaker and journalist, he recorded on iPhones their nearly two-year, 3,500-mile hegira. The result is the intimate and intense documentary “Midnight Traveler.”

Advertisement

“Midnight Traveler” can be seen Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Brattle as part of the DocYard series. Producer Su Kim will be attending via Skype for a Q&A after the screening. It will open on Oct. 18 at the Kendall Square.

Sour notes

Inspired by the kind of alternative history spun by a certain recent film release, one wonders what might have happened had Charles Manson actually achieved the rock stardom he craved. Would his victims have been spared and the world blessed with another mediocre pop star?

His music, judging from the recordings to be heard on Tom O’Dell’s documentary “Manson: Music From an Unsound Mind,” is surprisingly tuneful, if banal and creepy. In fact the engineer who recorded his audition tape for Beach Boy Dennis Wilson noted in his report that “Songs fairly good” but “Won’t take direction.” The engineer might also have found the titles — “Garbage Dump,” “Look at Your Game, Girl,” and “Big Iron Door” (i.e., that of a prison cell) — a little ominous.

Advertisement

Besides sharing some of Manson’s oeuvre, O’Dell’s documentary delves into the strange culture of late-1960s Hollywood, where stars like Wilson and high rollers like producer Terry Melcher could be seduced by a charismatic sociopath (Wilson called Manson “the Wizard”) and the harem of young women under his spell. O’Dell also points out that Manson, despite his uncanny appeal, was no criminal mastermind, and suggests that he intended the horrific 1969 Sharon Tate and LaBianca massacres to be a red herring throwing police off the trail of a similar murder committed by sometime-Manson associate Bobby Beausoleil. A sordid denouement relates how after Manson’s arrest some of his associates tried to capitalize on the sensational case by releasing an album of his music. It didn’t sell, proving that there is such a thing as bad publicity.

“Manson: Music From an Unsound Mind” can be streamed on iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, and cable platforms.

Go to bit.ly/347RHsm .

Mud slide

In 2006, drillers for the multinational Lapindo company were searching for natural gas in East Java, Indonesia. They apparently hit a huge pocket of boiling mud, which burst through the surface in a deluge that swept away whole villages, killing 20 people and displacing nearly 60,000 others. Today it continues to erupt, a volcano of muck in a vast gray morass that is already 60 feet deep.

So far no one has been held responsible for the devastation, and none of the victims have received adequate compensation. Instead, survivors eke out a living catering to tourists who visit the site to take selfies and buy souvenirs.

Cynthia Wade and Sasha Friedlander’s documentary, “Grit,” investigates this injustice, another example of those in power violating human rights and despoiling the environment with disdain and impunity. But the title refers not just to the sea of sludge; it also celebrates the tenacity and resourcefulness of those who fight back.

People like Dian, who was only 6 when her village was swept away and who has since convinced her mother to join her in holding demonstrations and organizing voters for an upcoming election. And a local artist who has transformed the mud into his medium, creating an army of life-size statues — stark, Giacometti-like figures that serve as silent protesters condemning those responsible. Wade and Friedlander’s film proves that, despite the odds, the spirit of resistance persists and sometimes prevails.

Advertisement

“Grit” can be seen on PBS’s “POV” on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. and will also be available for streaming at pbs.org.

Domestic uprising

At the beginning of Margo Guernsey’s “Councilwoman” Carmen Castillo is cleaning a room at the hotel where she works. She talks about how she once gave an interview to The Providence Journal and the hotel indignantly posted a copy of the article all over the premises to intimidate her. They were angry because they felt she had bad-mouthed them, but she says she was only telling the truth.

In this case, the truth prevailed, because not only did she keep her job but she ran for a seat on the Providence City Council and won.

Guernsey tells the story of this Dominican immigrant and working mother who decides to fight for employees exploited by corporate bosses and for the improvement of conditions in her community. But winning her first election proves to be only her first challenge as she campaigns against an unfair tax resolution and spearheads a movement to raise the minimum wage in the city to $15 an hour. She also must mediate opposing points of view within her constituency and defend her record against ambitious opponents when she comes up for reelection. All while making a living for herself and supporting her family (she still works at the hotel, because the city council job doesn’t pay enough to make ends meet). “Councilwoman” is a cogent, optimistic look at how people can beat the system and an illustration of Tip O’Neill’s dictum that “All politics is local.”

Advertisement

“Councilwoman” can be seen on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. on “America ReFramed” on the PBS WORLD Channel and online at WORLDchannel.org.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.