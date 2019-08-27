In Focus: Water, water everywhere, and many thoughts to think

Such is the case with Kossakovsky’s film, which is not preachy but leaves it up to the viewer to discern a message. Nor does he make it easy to figure out what’s going on or where it’s happening or what it might mean. He begins with the blank white slate of a frozen body of water (Lake Baikal in Siberia) where distant figures perform a Beckett-like series of odd actions for no apparent purpose. They stop, squat, peer into the ice, and move on, until they locate a spot where they chop a hole in the ice, set up a crude wooden pulley system, and painstakingly extricate an automobile from the water.

But other films on the same theme are not as simple as those blithe offerings. Pat O’Neill’s “Water and Power (1989) and Lucien Castaing-Taylor and Verena Paravel’s “Leviathan” (2012) are cinematically complex and aesthetically sublime, but they also implicitly warn of the environmental devastation caused by human greed and exploitation.

Victor Kossakovsky, director of the elegant and awe-inspiring “Aquarela,” is not the first filmmaker to feature water as a protagonist. Joris Ivens and M.H.K. Franken’s silent short “Rain” (1929), which Kossakovsky cites as an inspiration, is an example, as is Kenneth Anger’s rococo “Eaux d’artifice” (1953).

The theater of the absurd gives way to tragedy when another car zips by and plunges through the ice. One of the passengers doesn’t make it. It turns out that the lake freezes enough every winter to allow cars to drive over it, but this time it thawed three weeks earlier than usual and could not sustain the weight — a metaphorical warning, perhaps, of a fate awaiting us all.

But the human drama does not interest Kossakovsky as much as natural wonder. To intensify the images he shot the film in the rarely used 96-frames-per-second format rather than the standard 24 fps (few theaters have the means to project it at the faster speed, and most will show it in 48 fps, but it will still be plenty vivid). Backed by the percussive music of Eicca Toppinen and his Finnish “cello-metal” band Apocalyptica, the film can seem like a latter-day, end-of-the-world version of Godfrey Reggio’s “Koyaanisqatsi” (1982).

So it seems in Greenland, the country which President Trump recently made a quixotic, failed effort to purchase. Here Kossakovsky shows in enormous scale and minute detail the death throes of glaciers. Walls of ice collapse with monumental grace, the cracks and blasts sounding like a distant bombardment and the shattered remains resembling the ruins of war torn cities. Icebergs, shot from below and above the surface, look variously like bizarre marine animals, or cratered planets, or Picasso sculptures.

Crossing the North Atlantic in a frail sailing vessel, Kossakovsky encounters heavy seas. The waves mount higher and higher until they rival the devastating monsters in “The Perfect Storm” (2000), though without the CGI — or the towering colossi in surfing movies, though without the surfers.

Other locations include California, where a dam spectacularly fails, and Miami in 2017, thrashed by Hurricane Irma. But Kossakovsky saves the most ethereal marvel for last. He shoots Venezuela’s Angel Falls in thundering close-up and then in an extreme long shot in which it can be seen springing from above the cloud line and plunging down 2,368 feet in a silver thread. Above it arcs a rainbow, like the one that greeted Noah in Genesis, but perhaps now portending not salvation, but doom.

★ ★ ★ ½

AQUARELA

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky. Written by Kossakovsky and Aimara Reques. At Kendall Square and Embassy. 90 minutes. PG (some thematic elements). In Russian and Spanish, with subtitles.

