Painter brings sharp eye for light, life to Pittsfield’s Hancock Shaker Village

PITTSFIELD — Watercolors capture light like no other medium, so it’s easy for a skilled artist to paint something shimmery that goes down like penny candy — brief, sweet, and forgettable.

Barbara Ernst Prey has deeper concerns. In 2017, she painted a monumental image of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art’s new wing. “Borrowed Light,” her exhibition now at Hancock Shaker Village, spotlights the work, design principles, and spirituality of the Shakers.

The religious sect settled in the Berkshires in 1780, building a community based on racial and gender equality, sustainability, and pacifism. They expressed their ideals in spare, harmonious designs. The architecture at this living history museum includes a round stone barn, home to the community’s economical systems for farm work such as milking cows. In “Wood Work,” Prey depicts the barn’s hub with the same scrupulous attention to structure, texture, and interior light that she employed at Mass MoCA.