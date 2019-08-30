Bed bugs, tan suits, baked beans, and kombucha

When New York Times columnist Bret Stephens woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed to a monstrous vermin. Actually, that might be overstating things. Turns out some professor just made a funny on Twitter calling Stephens a bedbug (context: the Times has bedbugs) and the latter lost his mind over it and tried to get the poor guy fired by tattling to his provost. (I’m guessing he had to look up the definition of “tenure” shortly afterward.). Anyways, I still like Kafka’s dystopia better.

It was five whole years ago this week that American politics and democracy as we know it took a sharp turn into — the men’s dressing room at Sears? Ahh yes, Obama’s infamous Tan Suit. Twitter marveled at just how far we’ve come/plummeted since the days when glaringly and objectively unflattering menswear was not just uncommon in the Oval Office, but qualified as a genuine scandal. It all seems so quaint in the era of the spray tan and 10-foot necktie.

SPILL IT

Musician Jason Isbell is back on the meme charts once again with a follow-up to his 30-50 feral hog-ride to Twitter superstardom, this time asking people to name the worst thing they’ve ever spilled in their car. (His: “a full pint of baked beans.”) Other epic oopses included bleach, squid juice, sauerkraut, worms, and a molten sex toy (hot trunk) that had to be “frantically” scraped out. For me, it’d have to be my crush on our school’s offensive lineman during junior year. (I really thought we were vibing!) Then he spilled his Frosty. Huge mess.

BAD TASTE

And lastly this week, welcome to the international meme stage Kombucha Girl, a.k.a. Twitter @Brittany_broski, whose enthralling odyssey of facial expressions upon taking her first sips of some funky kombucha went viral on TikTok, instantly translating to the perfect visual expression of animated ambivalence and launching her to instant icon status (right up there with Baby Trying Soda For The First Time) — and also condemning herself to a foreseeable future of constantly having to pretend to be trying kombucha for the entertainment of strangers begging for selfies. The takeaway? I’m fine with my Snapple, thanks.

