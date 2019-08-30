fb-pixel
Upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ will have show’s first black housewife

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,August 30, 2019, an hour ago
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais(Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is still very much a thing. And the upcoming 10th season is going to see a bit of franchise history being made. Actress-model Garcelle Beauvais, from “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” is going to be the show’s first black housewife in the cast. Progress, it seems, comes slowly when it comes to 90210.

Along with another newcomer, party planner and fashion-store owner Sutton Stracke, Beauvais will join Lisa Rinna Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Erika Girardi in the reality-drama-comedy-satire-HGTV hybrid.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise,” Beauvais said in a statement, “I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

