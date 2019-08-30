Upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ will have show’s first black housewife

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is still very much a thing. And the upcoming 10th season is going to see a bit of franchise history being made. Actress-model Garcelle Beauvais, from “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” is going to be the show’s first black housewife in the cast. Progress, it seems, comes slowly when it comes to 90210.

Along with another newcomer, party planner and fashion-store owner Sutton Stracke, Beauvais will join Lisa Rinna Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Erika Girardi in the reality-drama-comedy-satire-HGTV hybrid.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise,” Beauvais said in a statement, “I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”