Amazon.com apologizes for shipping Atwood novel early

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon.com is apologizing for a ‘‘technical error’’ which led to some copies of Margaret Atwood’s ‘‘The Testaments,’’ the year’s most anticipated novel, being ‘‘inadvertently’’ sent early.

The online giant issued a statement Thursday saying that a ‘‘small number’’ of customers received Atwood’s sequel to ‘‘The Handmaid’s Tale’’ before its Sept. 10 release date. Some readers have posted photos of ‘‘The Testaments’’ on social media.