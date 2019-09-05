Tom Brady shows Paul Rudd the way on ‘Living With Yourself’

Just a note about Tom Brady. Turns out, the quarterback will be in fall TV, however briefly.

I was busy previewing all the new fall TV series, which happens every year around this time, and I was enjoying the premiere episode of a new Netflix comedy called “Living With Yourself.” It’s from former “Daily Show With John Stewart” producer Timothy Greenberg, and it stars Paul Rudd as a depressed guy who goes to a magical spa — the Top Happy Spa — in order to become his best self.

Rudd arrives at the spa about 10 minutes into the first half-hour, and he is trying to decide whether or not to go in. He sits in his car looking doubtfully at the entrance, when guess who walks out of the door? Yup, a clearly happy and powerful Brady. He is clearly living as his best self.