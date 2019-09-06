Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas Carol’ adaptation to premiere in Boston

In December, Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre will host the world premiere of “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,’’ a musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale that is set in Depression-era Tennessee.

Parton composed the score for the musical, though she will not perform in it. In a statement, the ebullient country singer-songwriter-legend and eight-time Grammy winner said: “I’ve been busy writing new songs that I hope will bring some of the warmth, love and good memories that I have of Christmastime in the Smoky Mountains of my youth.’’

Following the classic contours of the Dickens story, Scrooge learns the error of his misanthropic and miserly ways on Christmas Eve, thanks to a succession of overnight visits from his deceased business partner and three didactic ghosts. Producer Paul T. Couch told the Globe that such non-spectral characters as Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim will also be on hand in “Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,’’ which Couch said will feature a cast of 13 and a six-member band.