On the Internet, microaggressions can be freeze-framed and studied

I don’t like the term “microaggressions” because it auto-minimizes itself, presents itself as small enough to ignore (or to challenge the very existence of), and fails to account for accumulation — i.e. how many micros does it take to make a macro? And how do you measure a substance that won’t identify itself?

I’ve never liked the term “microaggressions.” Not because they don’t exist (they do). And not because the term fails to capture the particulate nature of these tiny, barely perceptible, ostensibly inadvertent slights and biases, and the way they often transmit themselves without any propulsion from intention. It actually nails that.

Well, you can’t. But thanks to the Internet’s knack for seizing and freezing a moment, zooming into it, pulling it apart, and clicking it into oblivion, we are now at least able to study microaggressions more closely.

And not so that we (meaning members of virtually any minority group imaginable) can complain to you about every microscopic thing that grinds our gears, but so that we all can be less careless in spreading them around. We’re making each other sick.

Take the clip that went viral this week of an interaction between comedian Kevin Hart (whose outright gay-unfriendly jokes in the past cost him a gig hosting this year’s Oscars) and recently-out rapper Lil Nas X in a tease for HBO’s barbershop bro-down series, “The Shop.”

In the brief clip, the young rapper is asked to explain why he decided, at the top of his game with the megahit song “Old Town Road,” to come out as gay. Before he has a chance to answer, a wincing Hart interrupts: “He said he was gay! So what?”

Nas continues his attempt to answer, saying that like many young men raised in homophobic environments he was “growing up to hate this [expletive]” — Hart interrupts again, visibly puzzled. “Hate what?” “Homosexuality, gay people,” Nas says. “Why? Why you growing to hate it?” Hart asks. And here, Nas momentarily becomes Everyqueer, his eyelids lowering to fire shade, his head tilting, the music in his voice lowering to a sad tuba mourning Hart’s integrity: “Come on now, if you were really from the hood, you’d know.”

Stop tape!

What we see here is what we call a good old fashioned heterosexual gaslighting. Hart feigning confusion at Lil Nas’s gesture to make other Lil Nases in waiting feel like actual humans instead of moving targets was disingenuous at best (though par for Hart’s course) and dangerous at worst.

Hart’s doubting squint at Nas’s explanation is familiar to any queer person who ever had their torment held against them as a lack of grit. And what Hart might cast as the extreme of acceptance — “He said he was gay! So what?” — also functions as an outright dismissal of the extreme difficulty that accompanies making the choice to come out (especially in hip-hop), not to mention the consequences that follow.

Moreover, the attempt to frame the conversation about Nas’s sexuality around what Hart is prepared to talk about (regardless of who is being asked the question) is a hallmark move of the vocally “tolerant,” who stop short of acceptance because ew men kissing gross!

So, in this one example of just a few seconds (sorry for all the Sharpie marks) we see multiple examples of overlapping microaggressions, which, taken together, do not feel micro. They just feel aggressive. And familiar!

Sort of like the tweet sent out this week by deputy press secretary Judd Deere, “For all of you who still think our @VP in anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady’s schedule tomorrow,” which included lunch with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (a gay) and his husband (also). This one’s a modern classic.

“I have lunch with gay people” is like a subtle, brunchier twist on “Some of my best friends are black.” Weirdly bitter, plainly unsatisfying, yet somehow deemed widely acceptable, it’s the Aperol spritz of homophobic things to suggest — this notion that sharing a table with someone (let alone a fellow world leader) could or should be confused with accepting them, despite, you know, one lunch mate’s sincerely held belief that his other lunch mates are a sign of “societal collapse.”

Nor does a shared appetizer of bangers and/or mash undo years of rhetorical and legislative damage levied by Pence against the LGBTQ community at large. No ma’am.

Look, I'm not so wild about the Internet essentially being a high-speed conveyor belt of unhealthy confections that we must force feed ourselves to keep up. (Again, we’re making ourselves sick.) But it does give us the ability to stop the machine for a second and examine what’s broken. Annoying as it may be, it becomes an extremely useful tool in teaching an increasingly combative You about the ever-expanding array of endlessly various Us.

And you’ll be seeing more, not fewer, of these citizen traffic stops — especially as what might be called microaggressions start to assume more unsettling forms at life-scale.

Lately, it seems like the hazards of standing up for oneself are growing more real (and flat out aggressive) by the day, whether you’re a woman demanding your rightful access to health care, a black American seeking equal treatment under the law, a teen pushing for gun control, or a common-sense queer doing what you can to keep the Trojan horse of “straight pride” firmly on the other side of the moat.

But macroaggressions (as no one calls them) will always get more focus than those millions of little ways we hurt each other each and every day. For now, the best and only prevention against the spread of microaggressions is listening — actually listening — to one another.

And occasionally covering your mouth.

