The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

MARINA The Welsh singer — formerly known as Marina + the Diamonds — is all about synth-pop spectacle, with this year’s “Love + Fear” adding high-concept emotionalism to her heady, danceable mix. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. $29.50 and up. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

GIRL IN RED Norwegian singer and guitarist Marie Ulven writes and produces acerbic, longing fuzz-pop in her bedroom. The combination of intimacy and hookiness has made her a huge streaming-music success, and her just-out album, “Beginnings,” allows the online-averse to catch up on her distorted gems. Sept. 10, 6 p.m. $14 and up. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, www.crossroadspresents.com

CUPCAKKE Witty, boastful, and often filthy, this Chicago MC turns parental-advisory warnings into badges of honor as she raps over boisterous beats. Sept. 14, 7 p.m. $28, $25 advance. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

JEFFREY HALFORD This San Francisco singer-songwriter is one of those guys who has somehow managed to fly under the radar in spite of consistently producing a brand of intense roots rock for over 20 years. He’s been doing it for so long that his son, Aaron, will be playing with him Sunday. Mickelson also performs. Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $12. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

SESSION AMERICANA Local collective Session Americana is releasing a new album, “Northeast,” and they’re celebrating it with this show. The album gathers “northeastern songs by northeastern songwriters,” from James Taylor’s “Riding on a Railroad” through Donna Summer’s “Dim All the Lights” to Letter to Cleo’s “I’m a Fool.” Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $15. Oberon, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

HUMBIRD Led by the songwriting and singing of Siri Undlin, Minnesota’s Humbird produce murmuring, mesmerizing, horn- and string-flecked folk music, which they’ve captured on a just-released collection titled “Pharmakon.” Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. $10. Gallery 263, Cambridge. becca@gallery263.com, www.gallery263.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

SINTI RHYTHM QUARTET The effervescent foursome — composed of clarinet, acoustic lead and rhythm guitars, and string bass — plays swinging gypsy jazz in the mode of Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of Paris. Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $11-$16. Gore Place, 52 Gore St., Waltham. 781-894-2798, www.goreplace.org

CLEAR AUDIENCE The Dot Jazz Series kicks off its 2019-20 concert series with the engaging and inventive local combo comprising superb saxophonist Andy Voelker, grooving guitarist Steve Fell, boisterous bassist Jef Charland, and dynamic drummer Luther Gray, who are individually near-ubiquitous in the local jazz scene, but who together make a uniquely joyful noise. Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. $15. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. www.dotjazz.org

DUKE ROBILLARD BAND The master of jump-blues guitar was a founding member of Roomful of Blues and has played with everyone from classic Kansas City blues-shouter Big Joe Turner to LA singer-songwriter iconoclast Tom Waits. And to boot, B.B. King once dubbed him “one of the great players.” Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $25-$35. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

A FAR CRY To begin its 2019-20 concert season, the Jamaica Plain-based conductorless string orchestra takes on its biggest piece ever: Beethoven’s classic Violin Concerto in D, featuring New England Conservatory faculty violinist Soovin Kim. Also on the program: a Bach Brandenburg Concerto, violin duos by Berio, and a new piece by Reiko Yamada. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

BORROMEO STRING QUARTET The always-impressive Borromeo foursome, in residence at New England Conservatory since 1992, finishes up its two-year cycle of Felix Mendelssohn’s quartets with Nos. 3 and 5, and Fanny Mendelssohn’s String Quartet for dessert. Sept. 14 and 15. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.617-278-5156, www.gardnermuseum.org

TRANSIENT CANVAS Catch this daring clarinet-marimba duo before they hit the road for a bushel of concerts all around the country; this free hometown performance includes music by Marti Epstein, Avik Chari, Carl Schimmel and more. Sept, 15, 7 p.m. Make Shift Boston. www.transientcanvas.com

ZOë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

THE STONE In Dresden, Germany, in 1935, a veterinarian and his wife buy a home from a Jewish family. That house provides the connection for a multigenerational drama by German playwright Marius von Mayenburg that adds up to a reckoning with the legacy of the Nazi era as “The Stone’’ chronicles the lives of the house’s residents over six decades. Directed by Igor Golyak, artistic director of the Arlekin Players Theatre, who helmed the Needham-based theater company’s remarkable production of “A Dead Man’s Diary: A Theatrical Novel.’’ Sept. 13-29. Arlekin Players Theatre, 368 Hillside Ave., Needham. 617-942-9822, www.arlekinplayers.com

THE AMERICA PLAYS Part two of a series of short, site-specific works by Patrick Gabridge, Mount Auburn Cemetery’s artist-in-residence. Staged outdoors, the plays draw inspiration from the cemetery’s surroundings, history, and notable inhabitants. This installment focuses on, among others, the sculptors Edmonia Lewis and Martin Milmore, and also features an immigrant tale connected to the Armenian community of Watertown. Directed by Courtney O’Connor, with a cast that includes Karen MacDonald, Amanda Collins, Ken Baltin, Cheryl Singleton, and Sarah Newhouse. Sept. 12-22. Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. 617-607-1980, www.mountauburn.org

THE PURISTS The multitalented Billy Porter — who won a Tony Award for his performance in “Kinky Boots,’’ stars in FX’s “Pose,’’ and has helmed Huntington Theatre Company productions of “Topdog/Underdog’’ and “The Colored Museum’’ — returns to the Huntington to direct the world premiere of Dan McCabe’s play about the complications that arise in the friendship among an ex-rapper, a hip-hop DJ, and a musical-theater purist after a rap battle suddenly erupts between a pair of young female emcees. Through Oct. 6. Huntington Theatre Company. At Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org DON AUCOIN

Dance

TEN TINY DANCES The Dance Complex hosts this provocative evening of movement specifically designed to explore the creative process confined by limited time and space. Fourteen local choreographers will accept the challenge to create new work atop a 4-by-4-foot platform just inches from the audience in a cabaret setting. A different lineup each night. Sept. 13-15, $10-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

STACKIN’ STYLEZ VOL 3 This annual festival invites dancers from around the world to celebrate freestyle dance culture, with four days of workshops, panels, parties, and a finale battle/showcase competition touting $700 in prizes. Produced by street-style dancer Stiggity Stackz, the show ups the ante on creativity by assigning specific themes for each round. Main event Sept. 14, $20. Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, www.ticketweb.com

GISELLE Might want to plan ahead for this one, since it’s a great option for the whole family. A beloved touchstone of 19th-century Romantic ballet, “Giselle” is the poetic story of a peasant girl who falls for a prince in disguise, dies of a broken heart when he deceives her, and takes up with a band of spirits. It’s a moving, enduring classic, and company ballet master Larissa Ponomarenko puts her distinctive stamp on the staging for Boston Ballet’s production. Sept. 19-29, $37-$169. Citizens Bank Opera House. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

PETER HUTCHINSON The British artist, who has a show opening at the deCordova Sculpture Park + Museum next month and is nearing 90, is best known for resplendent collages in which elements of nature collide and overflow — paradises in the throes of being lost. His handwritten notations expressing observations, praise, and concern add to the twist and mystery of his imagery. Through Sept. 29. Gaa Gallery Provincetown, 494 Commercial St. 508-413-9621, www.gaa-gallery.com

CLINT BACLAWSKI: FRINGE Baclawski is a latter-day Light and Space artist. Like the California practitioners of that 1960s movement (such as James Turrell and Fred Eversley), Baclawski explores how sensory phenomena toy with perception, and he throws photography into the mix. This light-filled installation centers on an image of a church near the Grand Canyon. Through Oct. 13. Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-820-5173, www.abigailogilvy.com

LOCAL ECOLOGIES This exhibition of newly commissioned works about the landscapes, histories, and ecosystems of Eastern Massachusetts kicks off at UMass Boston and will travel to UMass Dartmouth and UMass Lowell. Artists include Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Evelyn Rydz, and Plotform: Jane Marsching + Andi Sutton. Through Oct. 26. University Hall Gallery University of Massachusetts Boston, 100 Morrissey Blvd. 617-287-5707, www.umb.edu

CATE McQUAID

Museums

WINSLOW HOMER: EYEWITNESS and HOMER AT THE BEACH: A MARINE PAINTER’S JOURNEY A double dose of the beloved New England painter, at Harvard Art Museums and at the Cape Ann Museum, respectively, shows the artist’s early work as a war artist during the Civil War — all muddy browns and dun grays, eyewitness accounts of a harrowing time — and his bucolic scenes of New England coastlines back home. The artist led many pictorial lives, and these are two at opposite poles. Through Jan. 5. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org. Through Dec. 1, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, www.capeannmuseum.org

CROSSING LINES, CONSTRUCTING HOME In tune with the times, this show says it “opens up new ways of understanding the immigrant experience.” With that experience in radical flux — closing borders, country-specific bans, and outright racism dominating a fractious public conversation, led by our own president — enlightenment has never been more needed. Through Jan. 5, Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

CAULEEN SMITH: WE ALREADY HAVE WHAT WE NEED Smith describes the broad subjects of her work as “the fragile, the forgotten, the flawed, and the fugitive,” and she represents them in as broad an array of media as you can imagine. Using science fiction, poetry, film, and object-making, Smith’s exploration of African-American life creates a visceral fantasy realm with social justice at its core. Ongoing. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO A hot lineup for a Wednesday night, including Drew Dunn, who was in the Just for Laughs Festival’s “New Faces” showcase in July, Boston veteran Chance Langton, and more. Hosted by Rick Jenkins. Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $12. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

THE THIRTIES Each month, ImprovBoston showcases two comedians for extended 30-minute sets. This week it’s Kathe Farris (“I think the best part about being a mom is throwing away the art”) and Emily Ruskowski (“I don’t think I ever want to get married, but I would like to be a widow someday”). Sept. 12, 9:30 p.m. $15. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

JOE MANDE: KING OF CONTENT TOUR The title of the tour is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the amount of shows Mande has appeared on or acted in, including “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Master of None,” and that’s before you consider his 2017 Netflix offering, “Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special.” Sept. 13, 7 p.m. $18. ONCE Somerville, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

BOSTON SOCIAL FITNESS FESTIVAL Back for its fourth year, this city-run celebration is sure to get the whole family moving. Whether it’s the dance mile, a tough mudder bootcamp, or a beginner’s guide to martial arts, there’s something for everyone’s inner athlete. Sept. 14, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Free. City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square. bostonsocialfitness.com

ROSLINDALE PORCH FEST This family-friendly event welcomes families to Roslindale for a music-filled day. Walk around town and find bands playing on porches throughout Roslindale. Sept. 14, All day, Free. Roslindale. roslindalearts.org

LAST CALL BEFORE FALL Head down to Titus Sparrow Park for balloons, bubbles, bounce houses, face painting, games, snow cones, and more. Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Sept. 14, 3-5 p.m., Free. Titus Sparrow Park, 200 West Newton St.. eventbrite.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Oct. 5 Maggie Rogers at Boch Center Wang Theatre, bochcenter.org

Oct. 8 Incubus at Boch Center Wang Theatre, bochcenter.org

Oct. 11 The Black Keys at TD Garden, tdgarden.com

Oct. 15 Bon Iver at TD Garden, tdgarden.com

Oct. 17 Charli XCX at House of Blues, livenation.com

Oct. 19 The Band Perry at Paradise Rock Club, ticketmaster.com

Oct. 22 Ingrid Michaelson at House of Blues, livenation.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO