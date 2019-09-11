Elizabeth Ames (“The Other’s Gold: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Celeste Ng (“Little Fires Everywhere”) in conversation with Amor Towles (“A Gentleman in Moscow”) at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Boston... Russell duPont (“Waiting for the Turk: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at South Boston Public Library, 646 East Broadway, Boston.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Emma Donoghue (“Akin: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre... Kevin Barry (“Night Boat to Tangier: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jamie Mason (“Hidden Things: A Novel”) in conversation with Jay Shepherd at 7 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Newton... Lisa Duffy (“This is Home: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Petina Gappah (“Out of Darkness, Shining Light: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jacqueline Woodson (“Red at the Bone: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Boston... Katherine Hall Page (“The Body in the Wake: A Faith Fairchild Mystery”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

THURSDAY

Jane Healey (“The Beantown Girls”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Wayland Public Library, 5 Concord Road, Wayland... Jean-Baptiste Del Amo (“Animalia”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jennifer Cody Epstein (“Wunderland: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Road, Newton Centre... Eric Kester (“Gut Check”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Maxim Shrayer (“A Russian Immigrant: Three Novellas”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Rawi Hage (“Beirut Hellfire Society: A Novel”) in conversation with Teju Cole at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Christopher Boucher (“Big Giant Floating Head: A Novel”) and Brock Clarke (“Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?: A Novel”) read at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Road, Newton Centre.

SATURDAY

Diana Sperrazza (“My Townie Heart: A Novel”) reads at 2 p.m. at Provincetown Public Library, 356 Commercial St, Provincetown.

A full list of events is online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/

books.