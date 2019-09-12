But it’s the late Merle Haggard, filmed not long before his death on his 79th birthday in 2016, who gets to the heart of the matter. Country music, he says with a twinkle in his eye, is “about those things that we believe in but that we can’t see, like dreams and songs and souls.”

As you saddle up for the latest Ken Burns epic — an eight-part, 16-hour series on the history of country music and its meaning to American life — you’ll be greeted by a few pithy words from some of the program’s key contributors. There’s Holly Williams, granddaughter of Hank, the “Hillbilly Shakespeare,” and Charley Pride, one of the few African-American stars in the genre, both talking about the emotions of the music. There’s the irrepressible Dolly Parton and the gazillion-seller Garth Brooks.

In true Burns fashion, the filmmaker and his team — led by writer, co-producer, and longtime Burns associate Dayton Duncan — make those shadowy ideas materialize before our eyes in “Country Music.” And they present a robust aural portrait of the origins and various detours of the music itself. “Country Music” debuts on PBS Sunday at 8 p.m. The first four episodes run through Wednesday, the last four Sept. 22-25.

Given the vast scale of Burns’s essential themes — war, democracy, art — the first challenge is to break them down into manageable pieces. In the case of “Country Music,” he opens with the songwriter Kathy Mattea recalling her younger years as a guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame, where she had daily encounters with “The Sources of Country Music,” the last painting by Thomas Hart Benton (whose life and work Burns studied in one of his early documentaries). With its vivid depiction of a barn dance and a gospel choir, backgrounded by a chugging locomotive, it’s a visual summary of what country music sounds like, she says.

The 20th century opens in signature Burns fashion, with archival photos of rural America setting the scene for the first years of recorded music, and the birth of a music industry category called, at first, “hill country” music. Country arose from the song traditions of the underclass, both black and white. Race is a recurring issue — about the ways the music brought the races together, or at least provided more common ground than is generally recognized.

Ralph Peer’s historic recording sessions in unremarkable Bristol, Tenn., in 1927 gave rise to the twin towers of Jimmie Rodgers, the “Father of Country Music,” and the Carter Family. They would come to represent the rambling side of country music and the sanctity of family, respectively, as the historian Bill C. Malone notes. He’s one of the filmmakers’ favorite talking heads on this project.

By the second episode, there is already plenty of live-action footage, of the Depression-era showmen who gave country music its first inklings of pizzazz, from Gene Autry to Bob Wills. Roy Acuff, whose name is mostly known today as one-half of the old Nashville music publishing company Acuff-Rose, was such a big star in his day that Japanese soldiers during World War II were said to shout at their American adversaries, “To hell with Roosevelt! To hell with Babe Ruth! To hell with Roy Acuff!”

While Bill Monroe was practically inventing bluegrass music, Hank Williams was hurtling toward his premature death at age 29. “That was a loss, man, for all mankind, I thought,” says the producer Fred Foster.

Hank Williams at the WSM radio studio in Nashville, circa 1948. (Les Leverett Collection)

The city of Nashville, as Burns has said, comes across as a character all its own: a cosmopolitan, business-oriented city that preferred being called “The Athens of the South” to its honky-tonk nickname, Music City. A guitar in one hand and a briefcase in the other, as Marty Stuart describes the tension there.

A child prodigy who played with Monroe’s former sideman Lester Flatt before joining Johnny Cash’s band (and eventually marrying his childhood crush, singer Connie Smith), the dapper Stuart is one of Burns’s most prominent interpreters in this series. He’s its Wynton Marsalis (who also drops by). Largely excellent in the role, Stuart is not immune to the occasional cliche, as he describes the music of Memphis having its own kind of magic separate from Nashville’s: “It’s in the gumbo down there.”

Country music has always been a product of formula, both for better and for worse. The industry makes the most of its best ideas, but it’s also perennially ripe for copycats and cornpone. To his credit Burns — who has rarely met a doubt he didn’t give the benefit to — teases out some of these themes, noting, for instance, the belittling restrictions of institutions such as the Grand Ole Opry and “Hee Haw” even as he celebrates their powerful capacity to showcase the music.

Burns freely admits he was not a natural-born fan of country music. He wasn’t an expert on its history when he and Duncan began their work on the series.

But while hosting a reporter on a visit to their New Hampshire compound a few years ago, as the team was preparing to unspool its last epic series, “The Vietnam War,” Burns took a moment to roll a sneak peek at “Country Music.” The clip, which shows up in Episode 5, featured Dwight Yoakam talking about Merle Haggard’s masterful songwriting.

Merle Haggard on “The Johnny Cash Show” in 1970. (Les Leverett)

The song Yoakam mentions, “Holding Things Together,” is about a man pleading with his wife to come home. It’s their daughter’s birthday, and the mother has missed it. “But the postman brought a present I mailed some days ago/ I just signed it ‘Love, from Mama,’ so Angie wouldn’t know.”

Yoakam begins to cry as he sings the lyric. “Merle’s good,” is all he can manage to say.

They knew what a gem they’d been gifted when they taped that segment. There are plenty more where that came from: Elvis Costello compares the rough musicianship of Cash’s early records to punk rock, “and I mean that as the highest compliment.” The affable singer Bill Anderson amusingly defends the elaborate rhinestones and embroidery of his industry’s peacock costuming: “I don’t think they buy tickets to see their next-door neighbor.” Jeannie Seely recalls hearing Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” for the first time and being floored at how much it sounded like her own life: “Who knows that?”

Later episodes in the series cover the rugged individualists who formed the impromptu “outlaw” movement of the 1970s — Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, sure, but a surprising allotment for the tragic story of Townes Van Zandt, too. Two years after the premiere of their staggering Vietnam documentary, Burns and Duncan linger on the generational divide of that era, noting Cash’s activism and Haggard’s ambiguity as well as Richard Nixon finding a temporary reprieve from the Watergate scandal with a warm reception at the grand opening of the new, $65 million Grand Ole Opry House.

Johnny Cash at his home in California in 1960. (Sony Music Archives)

But Burns would rather focus his lens on, say, the communal experiment of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s landmark album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” which brought together California longhairs with old-timers including Acuff, Doc Watson, and “Mother” Maybelle Carter. It’s a strategy that has served Burns extraordinarily well over a rightfully esteemed career: unions, not divisions.

That said, the filmmakers might lose a few folks after the seventh episode, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” It ends with the melodrama behind George Jones’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today” (Jones, says Garth Brooks, “might be the most soulful singer the planet has ever known”), and a connect-the dots segment that traces Van Zandt’s poetic saga “Pancho and Lefty” through the generations of its admirers.

The eighth and final episode, covering 1984-1996, has more big hair and pastel colors than Burns’s “The Civil War” had mutton chops and sepia. When Peter Coyote gravely narrates as Brooks flies high above an enormous stadium crowd in a harness, we’re a long, long way from Bristol.

Still, it will be worth seeing what Burns makes of the Dixie Chicks, or this year’s debate over Lil Nas X’s country-rap crossover smash “Old Town Road,” whenever he gets around to making the postscript to “Country Music.”

“Music cuts through all the boundaries,” as Nelson tells the filmmakers at the end of Episode 7. “We’re not afraid to play anything for anybody. ’Cause music will get through.” Whether your idea of country music is “Redneck Woman” or “Stand by Your Man,” this latest achievement from Ken Burns and company will cut through.

COUNTRY MUSIC

On WGBH-2. Episodes 1-4 Sept. 15-18 at 8 p.m. Episodes 5-8 Sept. 22-25 at 8 p.m.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.