Much has changed since then, and he knows it. “I could make enough money in three or four days for the rest of the week!” Glass exclaimed. “You can’t do that today. You have to work six days, if not seven. . . . I admire the young people who can go through with it. I mean, people think it was hard for me. It wasn’t that hard.”

“People always like the plumbing thing. But I wasn’t particularly good at it,” composer Philip Glass revealed over the phone from New York, where he talked about the many day jobs he had there in the 1970s. Yes, he worked as a plumber, and he also moved furniture and drove a taxi, he said, and he was able to pay his bills, raise his children, and still have enough time to comfortably write music.

But one thing that hasn’t changed over the decades, the now 82-year-old composer said, is the prescience of “Koyaanisqatsi,” the 1982 experimental documentary meditation on modern life and technology on which he collaborated with filmmaker Godfrey Reggio. The film’s name means “unbalanced life” in Hopi language, and Glass’s minimalist, often ominous score runs through the entire dialogue-free film — illuminating expansive cloudscapes, churning under high-speed juxtapositions of crowded escalators and factory assembly lines, and solemnly chanting under footage of an exploding rocket.

“[Reggio] was so far ahead of his time with that picture,” Glass said. “Nothing ever surpassed it; it always seems like it just had been made. It always seems to be talking about the issues of environment, population, and the general collection of modern worries we have about the whole world, especially the United States.”

Shortly after the film’s release, Glass proposed the idea of performing the film’s score live with his namesake ensemble while the movie screened. These performances, called “Koyaanisqatsi Live,” have been taking place ever since. On Sept. 20, Cambridge-based Global Arts Live will present “Koyaanisqatsi Live” at the Orpheum Theatre, with the composer playing the piano. There will be a pre-performance conversation with Glass and Reggio on Sept. 19 at WBUR CitySpace.

Q. How did you get involved with the original “Koyaanisqatsi” project?

A. A friend of his called me and said there was a film [Reggio] wanted to talk to me about. I talked to him on the phone, and said I didn’t actually write film scores. He said he’d like to meet with me anyway. So I met with him. And he had a good deal of the first reel of the movie. . . . He played it with some music that was written by another composer. I didn’t know who it was. And then he played it with my music. And then he said, Well, as you can see, it works much better with your music. [Laughs] I said, Well, yes, I do agree. He took that as an agreement that I was going to write the score.

He was, at that point, working on it in California. I went out there about every month or so to see how it was going. He showed me the images, I showed him the music and then we adjusted each other’s work until we thought it was fitting right. That went on for four or five months. Then he said he was going to show it to Francis [Ford] Coppola in Los Angeles, and would I come and see it? We were alone in the [screening] room with Francis. I sat in the front because I figured that Francis was going to walk out right away and I didn’t want to see that. But he never did leave, and at the end of the movie, he shook our hands and he said congratulations. I said, “Well, Godfrey, what was that about?” Two weeks later, we discovered that it was going to be in the New York Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall.

It was his first major film, by the way. . . . And I have to say I don’t think anyone’s done a better movie on that topic than he did. When people see it today — we’re performing all for the grandchildren of people who saw it originally — and they’re just as moved and impressed by it as audiences were 30 to 35 years ago.

Q. If you think back to the time that “Koyaanisqatsi” was originally released, what thoughts were you having about the environment and other issues that “Koyaanisqatsi” was raising? Have they changed since then?

A. Generally, people involved in cultural issues were all into this stuff very early. This film was really sending out a big signal, saying that environmental issues were going to be the big issues of our day. The management of cities, the management of large populations, were things that we really had to think about.

That was always a very progressive agenda. Now it’s common, in the sense that we all know about it. But we have someone in the White House who is in complete denial of climate change. It’s a strange situation to be in, isn’t it?

I would say, in the election coming up in 2020, [climate change] is going to be a very big part of the discussion. If you’re a politician, you’re gonna have to have something to say about it, and some people are not going to be able to say anything. People I know have been talking about it since the 1960s, people involved in science and education. It wasn’t something that was generally acknowledged. It eventually became a public matter. The only discussion is how can the president of the country not know it? What country does he live in?

Q. At the “Koyaanisqatsi Live” performance, do you use a click track or any sort of technological aid to stay in —

A. No, no, no, that doesn’t work that way. If you did it with a click track, you might as well just broadcast it with the soundtrack. What’s the difference? Michael Riesman, who’s been the conductor the whole time [since the original recording], he doesn’t need the click track. He’s looking at the film and we’re looking at him. There are two or three places where the synchronization has to be completely accurate. And he almost always hits that right on the nose. In terms of the soundtrack, we’re probably plus or minus 15 or 20 seconds all the time.

Which means that the way that the music is synchronized with the film can be changed from night to night.

The thing about live music is there’s a spontaneity in it, that gives it a special freshness. And when you play with the film, the film borrows that from the soundtrack. When you see the film with the live music, the film also seems to be alive in that way.

Interview was condensed and edited. Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.