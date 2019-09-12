RAVEENA With a gossamer voice that belies her lyrics’ through-the-fire resolve, this New York-based singer blends soul, strings, and gently percolating psychedelia on her gorgeous 2019 album “Lucid.” Sept. 18, 8 p.m. $20. ONCE Ballroom, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

ERIC B. AND RAKIM The New York hip-hop duo celebrate their groundbreaking career, chronicled on last year’s exhaustive retrospective “The Complete Collection,” which is studded with towering, lyrically deft tracks like “Don’t Sweat the Technique” and “Paid in Full.” Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $35 and up. Wilbur Theatre. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

KEN STRINGFELLOW The power-pop lifer will use the Lilypad’s piano to revisit his country-tinged 2001 album, “Touched,” and other songs from his gem-studded catalog with his flagship band the Posies and on his own. Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $25. The Lilypad, Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

Folk & World

SVER Instrumental Nordic folk group SVER (rough translation: “grand”) is a long-distance collaboration that brings together Swedes and Norwegians (including Olav Luksengård Mjelva, master of Norway’s national instrument, the harbinger fiddle). For Wednesday’s show, they team up with singer Moira Smiley. Sept. 17-18, 8 p.m. $25. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

SKERRYVORE Since their beginnings 15 years ago, these Glaswegians have made a career of melding trad Scottish music with pop and rock. Their latest album, “Evo,” maintains that distinctive blend, while going light on traditional material in favor of their own songs. Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $19.50-$25.50. Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE The Calexico folks and Sam Beam (a.k.a. Iron & Wine) first collaborated on record in 2005. It took 14 years, but they’ve just released a follow-up, “Years to Burn,” and they’ve taken to the road together in support of it. They open for Andrew Bird. Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. $29.50 and up. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

Jazz & Blues

TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON & SOCIAL SCIENCE The award-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator will perform a concert with her new band, previewing their double-album “Waiting Game,” which explores a host of cultural and social justice issues through words and music. Sept. 18, 8 p.m. $18. Berklee’s Red Room at Cafe 939. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

DONAL FOX/WARREN WOLF DUO Pathfinding pianist and composer Fox’s music uncompromisingly melds Monk, Bach, jazz, and Latin music with both poise and power. His longtime bandmate Wolf, the acclaimed vibraphone and marimba virtuoso, joins him for what is sure to be a series of spellbinding improvisational dialogues. Sept. 20, 7:30 $30-$35. Regattabar, Cambridge. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

TONI LYNN WASHINGTON BAND Born in Southern Pines, N.C., Washington was steeped in gospel and R&B music before heading north to become “Boston’s Queen of the Blues.” Now in her 80s, she continues her inspirational reign. Sept. 21, 9 p.m. No cover. Chianti Restaurant, Beverly. 978-921-2233, www.chiantibeverly.com

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO and music director Andris Nelsons open the fall season in grand style with works by Poulenc and Beethoven featuring Dutch piano brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen, soprano Nicole Cabell, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a world premiere: Eric Nathan’s BSO-commissioned Concerto for Orchestra. Sept. 19-21. Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

ALARM WILL SOUND Contemporary chamber band Alarm Will Sound sounds off at Jordan Hall. “When Fire Is Allowed to Finish,” the group’s collaboration with Queens-based experimental musician Eartheater, is paired with Irish composer Donnacha Dennehy’s shattering docu-cantata “The Hunger,” featuring soprano Katherine Manley and the luminous sean-nos singer Iarla Ó Lionáird. All net proceeds from the concert go to Oxfam. Pre-concert talk at 7:30 with Oxfam America’s Fatema Sumar and Alarm Will Sound artistic director Alan Pierson. Sept. 20, 8 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.alarmwillsound.com

ODYSSEY OPERA Odyssey Opera begins its year of Tudor-themed operas with its opening-night tradition of grand opera in concert. This year, it’s Saint-Saens’s “Henry VIII,” which covers the philandering monarch’s momentous divorce with Catherine of Aragon, pursuit of Anne Boleyn, and establishment of the Church of England. Baritone Michael Chioldi portrays the king, with soprano Ellie Dehn as Catherine, mezzo-soprano Hilary Ginther as Anne, and tenor Yeghishe Manucharyan as the ahistorical character Don Gomez. Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-826-1626, www.odysseyopera.org ZOë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

CHOIR BOY A Tony Award nominee this year for best play, “Choir Boy’’ is the latest from the gifted Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight,’’ “Wig Out!,’’ “The Brother/Sister Plays’’ trilogy). Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent, it’s about a gay youth named Pharus Jonathan Young, played by Isaiah Reynolds, who must navigate the challenges of a prestigious African-American prep school where he is seeking to become the leader of the gospel choir. With music direction by David Freeman Coleman and choreography by Yewande Odetoyinbo and Ruka White. Through Oct. 12. Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

THE CRUCIBLE The innovative, New York-based theater company known as Bedlam has developed such a strong relationship with Cambridge’s Nora Theatre Company and Underground Railway Theater over the past few years that Bedlam has chosen to collaborate with the Nora for the premiere of its production of Arthur Miller’s drama about the Salem witch trials, which of course doubles as a parable of McCarthyism. If “The Crucible’’ is anything like previous Bedlam productions in Cambridge like “Saint Joan,’’ “Pygmalion,’’ and “Twelfth Night,’’ it’ll be well worth seeing. Directed by Eric Tucker. Through Oct. 13. Nora Theatre Company in association with Bedlam. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278 ext. 1, www.centralsquaretheater.org

BLACK LIGHT Jomama Jones, the sequined-gown-wearing alter ego of playwright-performer Daniel Alexander Jones, performs what one New York reviewer described as “half cabaret, half revival meeting.’’ It is filled with original R&B songs influenced by Prince, Diana Ross, and Tina Turner, along with stories, some of which pack a political punch. Sept. 19–29. American Repertory Theater. At Oberon, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org DON AUCOIN

Dance

GISELLE A beloved touchstone of 19th-century Romantic ballet, “Giselle” is the poetic story of a peasant girl who falls for a prince in disguise, dies of a broken heart when he deceives her, and takes up with a band of spirits. It’s a moving, enduring classic, and company ballet master Larissa Ponomarenko puts her distinctive stamp on the staging for Boston Ballet’s production. Sept. 19-29, $37-$169. Citizens Bank Opera House. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org

ANNE TERESA DE KEERSMAEKER The internationally renowned choreographer and her company return to Boston for the first time in more than three decades. They bring one of the great post-modern classics, “Rosas: Fase, Four Movements to the Music of Steve Reich.” The groundbreaking dance draws from the musical structure of phase shifting to create a continuous play of evolving shapes and patterns. Sept. 19-21, $25-$35. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-478-3103, www.icaboston.org

NEW ENGLAND OPEN — BALLROOM DANCE CHAMPIONSHIPS Foxtrot, tango, rumba, waltz, not to mention lots of flashy costumes . . . fans of ballroom dance can get their fill at this daylong event, which features professional and amateur contests and showcases. Organizers expect up to 400 participants, and audiences can get in on the action, too, with periodic workshops, games, and social dancing. Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m., $10-$35. James Powers Hall at Needham Town Hall, Needham. 339-832-2812, www.bostonopendancesport.com

Galleries

TARA SELLIOS: INFERNALIS The photographer takes her cue from 17th-century Dutch vanitas paintings, bountiful still lifes laced with intimations of mortality. Sellios painstakingly stages and photographs her own lush still lifes. Bones and insects populate this series, suggesting the aftermath of a feast — or something far worse. At Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave., through Oct. 12. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

KOGEI-KYOTO AT SA+C BOSTON: CONTEMPORARY INNOVATORS IN JAPANESE ARTS AND CRAFTS Boston and Kyoto have been sister cities for 60 years. The Japan Society of Boston partners with SA+C to mark the anniversary with this show spotlighting kogei, a millennium-old decorative arts tradition focused on nature, and the Kyoto-based group that champions it. At Society of Arts + Crafts, 100 Pier 4, Suite 200, through Nov. 10. 617-266-1810, www.societyofcrafts.org

JEANNIE MOTHERWELL: IMPACT You can see this Boston painter’s artistic DNA in her work; her father and stepmother were abstract expressionist greats Robert Motherwell and Helen Frankenthaler. But her concerns are different — less psychological excavation and more the heave and crash of titanic forces, and the pure, unhinged energy of creation and destruction. At M Fine Arts Galerie, 460 Harrison Ave., through Sept. 30. 617-450-0700, www.mfinearts.com

Museums

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Bloom, a Boston painter, made visceral images of bodies post-autopsy and denuded trees at a time during the 1940s and ’50s when American art became narrowly defined by the cognoscenti as being exclusively an enterprise of gestural abstraction. Thus Bloom, despite the rigor of his project, drifted to the margins, a problem the Museum of Fine Arts looks to rectify with 40 paintings that help reinsert him into a prominent place in art history. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

RAID THE ICEBOX NOW In 1970, the Rhode Island School of Design Museum invited Andy Warhol to rifle through its collection and put whatever he wanted in the galleries. He did — most of it left unhung, leaning in layers on the floor against the wall. Warhol undermined the unquestioned preciousness of historical collections in general. This revival, so to speak, is more pointed, with a number of artists dismantling traditional master narratives in this, an increasingly fluid, and voluble, time. Through Nov. 1, 2020. RISD Museum, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500, www.risdmuseum.org

FATIMAH TUGGAR: HOME’S HORIZONS A terrifically ambitious solo exhibition of the Nigerian-born, Kansas-based Tuggar, the Davis Museum’s installation will include pieces ranging from sculpture, video, and augmented reality all the way to handmade craft. Tuggar, on theme, muses on the meaning of home for a society in radical motion and flux, with social justice at heart. Through Dec. 15. The Davis Museum at Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley. 781-283-2051, wellesley.edu/davismuseum MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

JANEANE GAROFALO The New Jersey native spent her early stand-up career in Boston. She’s known for her political satire, but her comedy is often intensely personal, targeting her own anxieties and dissonance with larger cultural norms. Late show added after the early show sold out. Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $32. WBUR CitySpace, 890 Common-wealth Ave. 617-358-8672, www.wbur.org/events

QUEER QOMEDY HOUR Chloe Cunha and Marissa Farmer host this queer stand-up showcase the third Thursday of every month. This edition features Carrie Ross, Mairead Dickinson, Sam Jones, Sabrina Wu, Kendra Dawsey, Rachel Jane Andelman, and Vaiden Jones. Sept. 19, 9:30 p.m. $12. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

DAN BOULGER The Boston comic points out that athletes who are jerks is not a new phenomenon, citing a line from a biography that said baseball player “Ty Cobb’s racism bordered on dementia.” He continues, “Do you know how much of a racist you have to be for another white guy in the year 1919 to be like, ‘Whoa, that guy’s pretty racist’?” Sept. 20-21, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

CATERPILLARS: LIFE ON THE LEAF EDGE “There are strange, beautiful, and sometimes grotesque caterpillars living right in our own backyards!” That’s how the Discovery Museum introduces the new exhibit “Caterpillars: Life on the Leaf Edge,” which opens this week. Come learn all about the critters that live around us by exploring topics such as caterpillar anatomy, defensive adaptations, and shelter building. Sept. 16-Oct. 6, all day, $14.50. Discovery Museum, 177 Main St., Acton. discoveryacton.org

MUSIC CREATION Teens are invited to the Boston Public Library to explore the craft of music production. Citing Kanye West, J. Cole, Jon Bellion, Travis Scott, and Chief Keef, the Boston Public Library aims to teach aspiring musicians to use programs like Logic Pro X and Garageband to gain skills in music production. Sept. 20, 2:30 p.m., free. Central branch of the BPL, 700 Boylston St. bpl.com

MYSTIC RIVER CELEBRATION Head over to Medford to celebrate one of the state’s most famous spots. Amid the live music, artisan crafts, and stands from local businesses, families are invited to eat food and have fun. This event is the kickoff to Arts Across Medford, a monthlong arts festival in October. Sept. 21, noon, free. Condon Shell, 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford. cacheinmedford.org

