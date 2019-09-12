And I already got a head start: Reebok is taking black beauty to the runway . Marc Jacobs is bringing us all a fresh take on my mom’s first time dropping acid . And Tomo Koizumi is serving . . . well I don’t know what that is but it looks delicious. I’ve got about 3 billion more to go.

Howdy Weekenders! So, same deal as usual, I’ve got this big heap of fun things to do this weekend that you’d be crazy to miss, but you’re gonna have to go ahead without me. This is traditionally the weekend where I slip into my best sweat pants and click through every single show at New York Fashion Week that I missed because my assistant appears to have lost my invitations.

Yes, I know, it’s hard work, and that’s not what weekends are for (see below); but these dresses aren’t gonna gasp at themselves. (Plus, I have to save some dough if I’m going to pick up one of these crystal beards for spring/summer 2020.) Read on!

NOVEL ATTEMPT: Good news for people who like to gloat to their friends that the book is always better than the movie: You’re right — again! “Dickensian in heft, length, characters, and readability, Donna Tartt’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel [‘The Goldfinch’] is the kind of experience that eats up a month or three of your life,” writes Globe film critic Ty Burr in what sure fees like a setup. As for director John Crowley and writer Peter Straughan’s new adaptation? Two stars: “It’s well acted, absolutely watchable, and instantly forgettable. If you haven’t read the book it will remain a distant affair, and if you have read the book it will be a souvenir.” (Maybe you can read while they’re at the movies.) Now screening.

QUE LINDA! For a slightly more star-studded experience, Globe film contributor Peter Keough gives 2½ of them to “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” a “brisk, comprehensive, if sometimes superficial” new biographical portrait of the legendary singer from Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. Ronstadt’s “bittersweet ballads” weave with her own narration to tell Ronstadt’s story — all the way up to her current battle with Parkinson’s. And though the film cuts some sharp corners, it “pays deserved tribute to Ronstadt’s remarkable talent, her huge success, her impact on pop music and on the status of women in the industry, and her drive to reinvent herself.” And if you don’t now have “Blue Bayou” stuck in your head, let me fix that for you. Now screening at Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner.

TRUE STORIES: And if you’re a documentary buff, Keough’s got two opportunities this weekend for you to do nothing but. The Newburyport Documentary Festival, runs Friday through Sunday and features “a lineup of 25 features and shorts, with almost all filmmakers attending Q&As”; and a little farther north, the Camden International Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, entering its 15th year with “38 features, 51 short films, and 17 virtual-reality and immersive experiences from more than 35 countries.” You can find full program schedules at the links above, but don’t go anywhere without Peter’s picks.

KICK OUT THE GEMS: Fans of Marina and the Diamonds were understandably rattled when the Welsh singer-songwriter dropped the diamonds for her current mononymic iteration, Marina. But according to Globe music contributor Isaac Feldberg, the name change was a big part of “moving away from the cheeky, persona-driven electro-pop that had made her a star toward a sound more authentically her own.” Thankfully, losing the bling did nothing to diminish her sparkle, as can be heard on her new album “Love + Fear,” and as will be evident on Friday when she takes the stage at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. Grab tickets here.

Richard Misrach’s “Wall, East of Nogales, Arizona” is part of “Crossing Lines, Constructing Home” at Harvard Art Museums. (Courtesy of the artist and Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco)

HOME, MADE: The news (yes, that includes us) can go only so far when it comes to communicating the complexities of the immigrant experience in America. For a view on worldwide migration crises that’s at once more global and more deeply personal, visit Harvard Art Museums this weekend for “Crossing Lines, Constructing Home: Displacement and Belonging in Contemporary Art.” It’s an exhibition of more than 40 works (all but one from Harvard’s permanent collections), including sculpture, prints, photographs, installation, and video from the likes of Do Ho Suh, Bosco Sodi, Graciela Iturbide, Serena Chopra, Candida Höfer, and Willie Doherty. “If migration is the wound,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte, “then ‘Crossing Lines’ concerns itself with the scar: The lasting mark left behind when the trauma heals over.” It just opened last week and runs through Jan. 5; find more info here.

PUMP UP THE VOLUMES: While any exhibition focused on the bulky old technology of books is certain to produce a “melancholy resonance in a digital world,” the new “Bookworks” show at Tufts University Art Galleries is anything but some dusty old collection, offering art-minded bibliophiles new ways to apprehend the “conceptual possibilities of space-time sequences between two covers.” Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid says this “mind-bending” assembly of adventurous artist books and other “fantastical objects” (from artists including Sonia Almeida, Jen Bervin, Laura Blacklow, Carolina Caycedo, Paul Chan) “takes you where you don’t expect.” (No, not Tufts; stop being so literal.) It’s up through Dec. 15; find more info here.

SPACE EXPLORATION: If you’ve ever wondered how individual artists can use a small platform to make important work, check out “Ten Tiny Dances,” running Friday through Sunday at Dance Complex in Cambridge. Fourteen brave choreographers have created dance pieces to be staged on the glorified step stool of a 4-by-4-foot stage. Within the parallel constraints of time and space, you’ll be shocked to see how much room to move they discover. (Conspicuously missing from the program: the little chair-jig I do when I smell bacon cooking.) More info and tickets here.

STYLE GUIDE: And just down the block on Saturday, you can take in the third annual “Stackin’ Stylez” festival at the Middle East Downstairs, which gathers “dancers from around the world to celebrate freestyle dance culture, with four days of workshops, panels, parties, and a finale battle/showcase competition touting $700 in prizes.” The main event on Saturday night features some truly epic dance battles presided over by judge Rashaad Hasani Pearson, artistic director of Urban Artistry Dance Academy. Do not try this at home (or at the show, for that matter). Grab tickets here.

GRAVE CONCERNS: And not to end on a morbid note or anything, but . . . OK, that’s exactly what I’m doing. Up at Mount Auburn Cemetery, you can catch the second in a series of “The America Plays,” site-specific outdoor plays from artist-in-residence Patrick Gabridge (and directed by Courtney O’Connor), this one conjuring “the sculptors Edmonia Lewis and Martin Milmore” as well as “an immigrant tale connected to the Armenian community of Watertown.” Find more info and tickets here.

Johnny Cash is seen at his California home in 1960 in an image from Ken Burns’s “Country Music.” (Sony Music Archives)

OR STAY IN: If you can’t decide between reading and catching up on TV, you’re not going to believe this but our Fall TV Preview (arriving in print on Sunday) is a breathtaking hybrid of both experiences. Get into it.

Also on Sunday — and on Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s probably-gonna-watch list for the week — you can twang out with Ken Burns, whose slow-panning survey of American country music, “Country Music,” comes to PBS with four episodes airing nightly at 8 p.m. through Wednesday. (And the next four airing Sept. 22-25.)

Far less folksy that night, and on the other end of the cable spectrum, will be the “Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin” on said network at 10 p.m. It’ll find host Sean Hayes presiding over a dais heavy with the likes of “Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, and others making fun of a man who is ripe for being picked on.” If you’ve ever wondered what scorched Brylcreem smells like, tune in.

And if it’s just you and your headphones this weekend, there’s a new Pixies album coming out Friday called “Beneath the Eyrie,” and it’s got Globe music contributor Marc Hirsh all kinds of confused. “It’s understandable that the band has morphed to a point where it’s no longer simply hitting familiar beats (and shrieks),” he writes. “But it’s not clear what the band that made ‘Beneath the Eyrie’ wants to be.”

Perhaps a more uplifting listen awaits in the form of “Best of Boston Comedy: Volume 1,” available for download Friday, and featuring 10 local comedians including scene vets like Tony V., Steve Sweeney, Don Gavin, Ken Rogerson, Jimmy Dunn, and Christine Hurley, as well as relative rookies Dan Crohn, Kelly MacFarland, Corey Rodrigues, and Will Noonan. Now when your better half asks why you’re laughing hysterically on the couch, you can say something other than “Reading the Weekender!”

Oh, stop! I like you too.

Anyway, that’s all I’ve got in my fall collection for you this week. Whatever you do this weekend — and whatever you wear — own that look, stomp that runway, and make it one you’ll miss come Monday. (Whoa, that rhymed. Amazing.)

See you next time!

