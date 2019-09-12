Reruns of “The Office” are out there, just like reruns of “Friends,” taking advantage of the phenomenal nostalgic interest in the show. OK, so the series ended only six years ago; it feels like forever, doesn’t it?

Now comes news that Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela, will be hosting a podcast about their show. Called “Office Ladies,” the weekly podcast will feature the pair breaking down episodes and telling behind-the-scenes stories. “Office Ladies” will premiere Oct. 16 on the Earwolf podcasting network.