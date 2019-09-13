Apple announced the new iPhone 11 Pro (optimized for pro-level phone calls), and it’s the most technologically sophisticated iPhone yet. Side note: It’s also viscerally repulsive, thanks to an array of three small circular cameras on the rear that has trypophobics — i.e. people (like me) who are deeply averse to clusters of small holes — majorly triggered . Side note 2: I just gagged retrieving that Wikipedia link and had to go get some water, so you’re welcome. Side note 3: Do you realize I can’t enjoy crumpets? And that boxes of straws make me lightheaded? I don’t even like typing trypophobia. (ew ew ew, so many holes) And lastly, side note 4: I still want the phone.

CRINGE COMEDY

“Saturday Night Live” this week announced the hires of three new cast members: impression queen Chloe Fineman (seriously, go to her Instagram); writer/actor/lip-synch assassin Bowen Yang (notably the first-ever east Asian cast member in the show’s run); and rumored comedian Shane Gillis, the first-ever cast member to sit around on a podcast dropping slurs against Asians and gay people. (Maybe he plays guitar too, no idea.) In response to the instant and widespread Internet groans greeting his selection, Gillis tweeted he’d be “happy to apologize to anyone actually offended” (super sweet gesture), calling himself a “comedian who pushes boundaries.” At press time, it was unclear if the boundaries of his new job would be pushed to include him not having it.

PAWS TO RELFECT

In shorter, sweeter news, pet owner Twitter-ers around the world are trying to put their complex relationships with their furred-and-feathered friends into words — five of them, to be exact. #MyPetIn5Words has attracted thousands of creative critter-capturing responses, like “King of the Back Yard” (dog), “Likes to Judge in Silence” (cat), “Better Skin Than His Owner” (iguana), and “Get It Away From Me” (me).

FUTURE PERFECT

And in news that is less gross, less racist, and even cuter than all the other items combined, the Internet had its cold, icy little heart melted into a puddle of warm New York City street water at the sight of hugging toddlers Finnegan and Maxwell, whose warm, giggly embrace of unmitigated, unconditional bestie-friendship on an NYC sidewalk went viral on Facebook and filled everyone however-so-briefly with hope for the future. They’ll be eligible for a co-presidential run probably around 2052, so everybody just hang tough (and somebody get these kids a record player.)

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.