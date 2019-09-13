Why? At least two new high-profile streaming services are going to join Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in November — Disney+ and Apple TV+. And both will arrive with a few swanky original shows in their back pockets, including Disney+’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

You’ve heard of Peak TV? Well it’s about to get a whole lot peak-ier. You won’t just be dogpaddling in a vast ocean of new and returning shows this fall; you’ll be swimming your heart out against a raging tide of dramas and comedies and hybrids thereof. Ophthalmologists, a fleet of weary eyes may be heading your way.

Advertisement

That’s right, more, more, more. I’m guessing last year’s record — 495 scripted series — is about to be broken. With releases from streaming companies, basic and pay cable channels, and broadcast networks, each week is going to be a content dump of sorts, particularly if you include Netflix’s many foreign series. That barrage will be every week all year round, as traditional TV seasons have broken down — but still, the fall remains particularly busy when it comes to premieres.

What to watch, what not to watch, that is always the question. A good number of the forthcoming shows seem like sure bets, from Netflix’s clever “Living With Yourself,” starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd (not a typo), to the Helen Mirren vehicle “Catherine the Great” on HBO. And a greater number of shows — sorry, “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew” on the CW — are less promising, as they rely on old formulas and superficial characterizations.

Here is a glimpse of what is coming at you this season, with our recommendations. Don’t forget to strap on your life jacket.

CERTAINLY

Advertisement

Worth trying.

“Bless the Harts”

Fox, Sept. 29

WHAT: An animated comedy set in the South about a waitress, her mother, and her daughter who are trying to stay financially afloat.

WHO: The voice performers are stellar, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani.

WHY: I’m not a big animated-sitcom guy, but this one is charming in the sweetly drawn characters’ specificities.

WHAT IF: “King of the Hill” met “Mom”?

Jay Lee, Kristine Froseth, Charlie Plummer, Denny Love, and Landry Bender in “Looking for Alaska.” (Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu)

“Looking for Alaska”

Hulu, Oct. 18

WHAT: The miniseries is based on John Green’s novel about a boy who transfers to a boarding school and falls for a girl named Alaska.

WHO: Charlie Plummer — looking like young Chad Michael Murray — and the intriguing Kristine Froseth star. Ron Cephas Jones and Timothy Simons add expert support as teachers.

WHY: There are boarding school cliches, but there are also lovely, tender moments between the bright but struggling kids.

WHAT IF: “A Separate Peace” roomed with “13 Reasons Why”?

“Dollface”

Hulu, Nov. 15

WHAT: A woman tries to reconnect with her female friends after her boyfriend dumps her.

WHO: Kat Dennings stars, and it could be just the right form of detox from “2 Broke Girls.”

WHY: It’s all pretty obvious, about women giving up female friends when they get a boyfriend; it has been a story line on every friends sitcom ever. But I like the idea of honoring and exploring friendship, and I’ll watch more.

WHAT IF: “Shrill” befriended one broken girl?

Advertisement

“Press”

PBS, Oct. 6

WHAT: This “Masterpiece” six-parter follows the investigative teams at two competing British newspapers, one a liberal left voice and the other a right-leaning tab. It’s about the reporters’ lives, but also about their ethics and the state of the media.

WHO: Ben Chaplin, Charlotte Riley, and David Suchet, formerly doing business as Poirot.

WHY: The story factors in the Internet, but the focus is on the daily lives of newspaper writers and editors and the ways they get their stories. I loved it, even though I’ve seen much of it before, and the cast — particularly Chaplin — is aces.

WHAT IF: “Spotlight,” “State of Play,” and season 5 of “The Wire” collaborated on a story?

Paul Rudd plays dual roles in “Living With Yourself.” (Eric Liebowitz/Netflix)

“Living With Yourself”

Netflix, Oct. 18

WHAT: A depressed guy undergoes a spa treatment that leaves him in the company of a cheerier, more creative version of himself.

WHO: Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd star, so double the pleasure. Aisling Bea plays his wife.

WHY: Rudd’s the reason to watch, and Rudd, too, as they cope with the chaos. This is a short, sweet binge about the dark side of easy answers.

WHAT IF: “The Prince and the Pauper” fell in love with Samantha — and Serena?

“Limetown”

Facebook Watch, Oct. 16

WHAT: In this adaptation of the fictional 2015 podcast, a public radio reporter looks into the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee.

WHO: Jessica Biel was riveting in “The Sinner”; let’s see if she is here, too. Stanley Tucci and Marlee Matlin are also onboard.

Advertisement

WHY: Like “Homecoming,” another podcast adaptation, the half-hour episodes are binge-able — but, perhaps, rushed. Will the story hold up, as Biel gets closer to the truth? I’ll be there to find out.

WHAT IF: “The Leftovers” took a right turn at the Volunteer State?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt in “The Politician.” (NETFLIX)

“The Politician”

Netflix, Sept. 27

WHAT: Each season, this political satire will portray a different political race run by the wealthy and ambitious Payton Hobart. First up: He fights to become high school president. His ultimate goal: the White House.

WHO: Everyone. Ben Platt is perfectly Payton, and he’s surrounded by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Bette Midler, January Jones, Bob Balaban, and Lucy Boynton. This is producer Ryan Murphy’s first show under his massive deal with Netflix.

WHY: The biting tone of the high school humor will be familiar to viewers of Murphy’s “Glee” and “Scream Queens,” but the cutthroat characters and the timely campaign metaphor are infectious.

WHAT IF: Tracy Flick chose “House of Cards” as her running mate?

“Back to Life”

Showtime, Oct. 6

WHAT: Miri, a woman in her 30s, returns to her parents’ house after 18 years in prison in this BBC-produced treat.

WHO: Co-creator Daisy Haggard is heartbreaking and likable as Miri, whose crime we learn about extremely gradually, as the intimate story unfolds. Geraldine James is a force as her messed-up mum.

WHY: This small drama is intensely affecting. Miri tries to get a job and find a few friends but faces rejection and mistrust on all sides.

Advertisement

WHAT IF: “Rectify” crossed the pond?



MAYBE

These have potential.

“Emergence”

ABC, Sept. 24

WHAT: A conspiracy thriller about a police chief who finds a kid with amnesia — and, possibly supernatural powers — at a crime scene. She and her family take the girl into their home.

WHO: Allison Tolman, so good in “Fargo” and “Downward Dog,” is the cop, Donald Faison from “Scrubs” is her ex, and Clancy Brown is her dad.

WHY: Are you prepared to watch yet another woo-hoo primetime puzzle unfold — one of many, including “Believe,” “FlashForward,” and “Manifest,” since “Lost”? Much as I like the cast, I’m weary of the genre.

WHAT IF: Eleven from “Stranger Things” is behind this?

“Almost Family”

Fox, Oct. 2

WHAT: In this adaptation of the Australian comedy “Sisters,” a woman thinks she’s an only child until her fertility doctor dad admits to using his own sperm to father over 100 children.

WHO: Timothy Hutton is the father and Brittany Snow is his (one of many) daughter(s).

WHY: For pure curiosity value, of course. How on Earth will they spin this idea into a full series and keep it believable? The pilot promises soap opera.

WHAT IF: “Parenthood” were bred with “Orphan Black”?

Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in “Mixed-ish.” (Eric McCandless/ABC)

“Mixed-ish”

ABC, Sept. 24

WHAT: The second sequel of Kenya Barris’s “Black-ish” tells the backstory of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Rainbow, in the 1980s, after her mixed-race family moves from a colorblind commune to suburbia.

WHO: Arica Himmel is the young Bow, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents.

WHY: It wasn’t that long ago that interracial couples were taboo and their marriages illegal. Cloaked in network-sitcom silliness, the show is nonetheless a stark reminder of that.

WHAT IF: Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura came down to Earth?

“Perfect Harmony”

NBC, Sept. 26

WHAT: A prickly widower professor winds up directing a band of misfits in a rural church choir.

WHO: Fresh from the horrors of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bradley Whitford stars in a sitcom — and charms. Also, Anna Camp is endearing as one of the singers.

WHY: It’s a little schmaltzy and a lot predictable, but sometimes harmony — figuratively and, in the performance scenes, literally — soothes the soul.

WHAT IF: “Mr. Holland’s Opus” were a pop song?

“The Unicorn”

CBS, Sept. 26

WHAT: A widower dad reluctantly gets into the dating world. The title refers to the idea that, because he is not a divorced or cheating husband, he’s a rare creature.

WHO: Walton Goggins, who has been scary (“Justified”) and funny (“Vice Principals”), is a natural in this earnest setting, and the cast members around him, including Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins, form a warm ensemble.

WHY: The pure likability of the characters has its appeal, although the premise relies on some seriously outdated dating tropes.

WHAT IF: ABC’s “Single Parents” did a crossover with “The Unicorn”?

WE’LL SEE

No episodes available for review.

“The Mandalorian”

Disney+, Nov. 12

WHAT: Disney+ hopes to arrive with a splash in November with this live-action series set in the “Star Wars” universe during the gap between the sixth and seventh films. From Jon Favreau, it’s about a lone gunfighter out there in the galaxy.

WHO: Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, and — wait, what? — Werner Herzog.

“Modern Love”

Amazon, Oct. 18

WHAT: This anthology series is based on the popular New York Times column about love and all its countless ways.

WHO: From John Carney, of “Once” and “Sing Street,” the episode-long stories will feature Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Slattery, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, and the Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott.

“His Dark Materials”

HBO, Nov. 4

WHAT: This HBO-BBC coproduction is an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, beginning with a girl’s quest to stop a kidnapping plot. In the steampunk-styled story, human souls live outside bodies in animals called daemons.

WHO: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James McAvoy lead the not-too-shabby cast.

Helen Mirren in “Catherine the Great.” (Hal Shinnie/HBO)

“Catherine the Great”

HBO, Oct. 21

WHAT: A four-parter about the Russian empress in her later years, written by Nigel Williams.

WHO: Helen Mirren. She plays the long-ruling leader, with Jason Clarke, Gina McKee, and Rory Kinnear backing her up. Mirren’s last HBO mini, 2005’s “Elizabeth I,” was brilliant — and also written by Williams.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+, Nov. 12

WHAT: The “High School Musical” franchise lives! In this meta mockumentary, a group of East High students prepare for their stage production of the old Disney Channel movie. Each episode will include a new version of a song from “High School Musical” as well as an original song.

WHO: Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, and Olivia Rodrigo.

“The Morning Show”

Apple TV+, Nov. 1

WHAT: Surely this would never happen. A beloved morning talk show host is fired due to sexual misconduct, leaving the remaining journalists scrambling for his position.

WHO: Two TV royals — Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell — are here to launch Apple TV+ to viewers. They’re joined by Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Regina King in “Watchmen.” (Mark Hill/HBO)

“Watchmen”

HBO, Oct. 20

WHAT: Damon Lindelof of “Lost’ and “The Leftovers” adapts the comic-book series that deconstructed the notion of superheroes. In the TV show’s alternate history of 2019, under President Robert Redford (played by himself), white supremacists are targeting cops in Oklahoma.

WHO: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, and Tim Blake Nelson.

“Mrs. Fletcher”

HBO, Oct. 27

WHAT: Tom Perrotta — whose novels have formed the basis of “Little Children,” “Election,” and “The Leftovers” — adapts his latest into a seven-episode miniseries. It’s about a mother’s new empty nest and her son’s new college challenges.

WHO: The extraordinary Kathryn Hahn plays the woman looking for an identity beyond that of wife and mother. Jackson White is her son, and Casey Wilson is her best friend.

AND THE REST…

Proceed at your own risk.

“Sunnyside”

NBC, Sept. 26

Kal Penn co-created this comedy about a Queens councilman whose image is marred by public drunkenness — until he tries to help immigrants hoping to become citizens. It’s produced by sitcom master Michael Schur (“The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation”), but it feels half-baked in the pilot.

“Bluff City Law”

NBC, Sept. 23

Jimmy Smits is a top Memphis lawyer who invites his estranged daughter to join his do-good firm. There’s exactly nothing wrong with this show, if you don’t mind formula.

Ruby Rose in “Batwoman.” (Kimberley French/The CW)

“Batwoman”

The CW, Oct. 6

Batman has disappeared from Gotham, so his cousin Kate Kane dons the cowl. It’s just more broody CW-superhero stuff, with flat action, but you can be sure it will launch a thousand essays: Batwoman is a lesbian, played by Ruby Rose, and her one-time girlfriend is now married to a man. Let the shipping begin.

“Raising Dion”

Netflix, Oct. 4

Based on the comic, the show is about a widow and single mother who — tell me if you’ve heard this one before — sees her young son begin to reveal supernatural abilities and works to help him stay under the radar.

“Stumptown”

ABC, Sept. 25

Cobie Smulders was my favorite on “How I Met Your Mother,” and the rest of the cast — Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson, Camryn Manheim — has appeal. But this adaptation of the hard-boiled comic series — with Smulders as a hard-living Army vet PI in Portland, Ore. – is yet another unconventional crime-solver story.

“All Rise”

CBS, Sept. 23

More network courtroom drama, as we watch judges, prosecutors, and public defenders cope with a flawed justice system.

“Carol’s Second Act”

CBS, Sept. 26

Patricia Heaton is back in another sitcom as a retired teacher who decides to become a doctor at (ahem) 50. Alas, the pilot is one long age joke.

“Evil”

CBS, Sept. 26

I’m drawn to everything about this drama — creators Michelle and Robert King of “The Good Wife,” stars Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Michael Emerson, and Aasif Mandvi — except the premise, which has a psychologist, a priest in training, and a skeptic investigating possibly paranormal phenomena.

“Prodigal Son”

Fox, Sept. 23

A brilliant young NYPD criminal psychologist (Tom Payne) helps the NYPD with a little assistance from his jailed serial-killer dad (Michael Sheen). It’s more network ”Silence of the Lambs”-ishness.

“Nancy Drew”

The CW, Oct. 9

The classic young sleuth gets her very own angsty-sexy CW teen-drama series, just like the Archie gang. Created by teen TV-meister Josh Schwartz of “The O.C.,” the show has romance, murder mystery, and Kennedy McMann as the oft-portrayed sharp-minded heroine. It also has little to offer in terms of freshness.

RETURNING SHOWS

“A Million Little Things” ABC, Sept. 26

There’ll be a birth and a death in this season of the Boston-set ensemble drama.

“Black-ish” ABC, Sept. 24

Junior tries the gig economy, while Pops is smitten with his fiancee, played by Loretta Devine.

“The Conners” ABC, Sept. 24

Darlene needs to choose between David and Ben, while Katey Sagal returns as Dan’s pursuer.

“Empire” Fox, Sept. 24

The sixth and final season finds Cookie trying a new career as a TV personality; the newly married Jamal (Jussie Smollett) will be “in London” — i.e. not on the show.

“The Good Place” NBC, Sept. 26

The fourth and final season will twist and turn, with Eleanor and Chidi’s romance in danger.

“Transparent” Amazon, Sept. 27

The groundbreaking series returns for a two-hour “Musicale Finale,” with songs and without Jeffrey Tambor.

“Madam Secretary” CBS, Oct. 6

She’s the president now, and she’ll be a few months into her term when the show returns.

“Riverdale” The CW, Oct. 9

Season 4 opens with an episode dedicated to the late Luke Perry’s character, Fred Andrews.

“Shameless” Showtime, Nov. 3

Debbie is in charge of the money and Lip has a new baby in the first season after Fiona’s departure.

“This Is Us” NBC, Sept. 24

Randall and Beth face the challenges of their new Philadelphia neighborhood.

“The Crown” Netflix, Nov. 17

The third season, spanning 1964-77, will feature Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

“Saturday Night Live” NBC, Sept. 28

Season 45 opens with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish. Upcoming hosts include Eddie Murphy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart.

“Poldark” PBS, Sept. 29

Ross, Demelza, and George Warleggan (hisssss) return for the fifth and final season of the “Masterpiece” series.

“Mr. Robot” USA, Oct. 6

Oscar winner Rami Malik stars in the final season of his breakthrough series.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” Netflix, Oct. 11

OK, it’s not another season, just a sequel movie from Vince Gilligan about what happens to Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman.

“The Kominsky Method” Netflix, Oct. 25

The male Grace and Frankie return, with more prostate jokes and guest turns from Jane Seymour and Paul Reiser.

“Silicon Valley” HBO, Oct. 27

The sixth and final season of Mike Judge’s start-up comedy.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon, Dec. 6

Midge hits the road for a tour in the third season.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.