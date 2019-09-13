And the category is: “Pose” goes reality TV.

Sort of, anyway. The forthcoming Warner Media streaming channel, called HBO Max and due sometime next spring, has just ordered a new 10-episode series called “Legendary.” It will be a dance competition where dancers will battle one another in teams, to win money and achieve legendary status — or at least as legendary as one can be on a streaming service.

The ballroom metaphors will all be here. Teams will be “houses,” and the show will include 10 houses composed of five performers and a house parent. Each episode will be presented as a themed ball.