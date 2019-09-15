“So, here I am — back again,” Billy Joel said early in his Saturday night set at Fenway Park, the piano-playing troubadour’s sixth show in as many years at the home of the Red Sox. Joel has cut a singular profile in pop in part because he’s removed himself from it; he hasn’t released an album of new non-classical material since 1993’s “River of Dreams,” instead showcasing the songs that made him a rock-radio staple in the ’70s and ’80s during energetic concerts that highlight his storytelling prowess and New York wit — as well as his and his bandmates’ chops.
Joel’s best moments are the ones that combine his talent for incisive observations with punchy pop-rock that updates the templates laid down by Buddy Holly and the Beatles in a way that lets in the occasional flex of instrumental prowess. “A Matter of Trust,” the 1986 track that opened Saturday’s show, is an ideal example; fueled by a crisp riff, it underscores its open-your-heart plea with the sort of joyous bounce one feels in their step when love goes right. Other songs played on Saturday — the agitated “Pressure,” the power-pop-in-sneakers “Sleeping With the Television On,” the social-climber kiss-off “Big Shot” — have similar thematic and musical echoes, with Joel’s expansive band making the songs brawny enough to fill Fenway’s large dimensions.
But Fenway felt full because of the characters onstage as well. Not just Joel, who talked about visiting Gloucester (”needs a couple more restaurants”) and who he considered baseball’s top offensive player (Ted Williams, “maybe the greatest hitter I’ve seen in my life”) in between asides about his career, his age, and his set list’s chart successes. “Oh, we’re finally gonna do a hit song,” he said before he and his band launched into “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” even though the crowd knew the songs leading up to it too well.
“Movin’ Out” is a perfect example of Joel’s songwriting at its best. When he combines his pop acumen (that song’s “heart attack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack” is the equivalent of brain Velcro) with fully formed characters like that song’s Anthony — or the doomed Brenda and Eddie from the musical-in-miniature “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” the frustrated sea worker of “The Downeaster ‘Alexa’,” the always-watching narrator of “Piano Man,” or the scarred residents of “Allentown” — he strikes gold, in creating songs that people want to sing along with and in connecting himself to the audience. Through the night’s final song, the careening “You May Be Right,” Joel was firing on all cylinders — musical, vocal, comedic — and helping the two-plus hours fly by like side one of a hits-filled album.
