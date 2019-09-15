“So, here I am — back again,” Billy Joel said early in his Saturday night set at Fenway Park, the piano-playing troubadour’s sixth show in as many years at the home of the Red Sox. Joel has cut a singular profile in pop in part because he’s removed himself from it; he hasn’t released an album of new non-classical material since 1993’s “River of Dreams,” instead showcasing the songs that made him a rock-radio staple in the ’70s and ’80s during energetic concerts that highlight his storytelling prowess and New York wit — as well as his and his bandmates’ chops.

Joel’s best moments are the ones that combine his talent for incisive observations with punchy pop-rock that updates the templates laid down by Buddy Holly and the Beatles in a way that lets in the occasional flex of instrumental prowess. “A Matter of Trust,” the 1986 track that opened Saturday’s show, is an ideal example; fueled by a crisp riff, it underscores its open-your-heart plea with the sort of joyous bounce one feels in their step when love goes right. Other songs played on Saturday — the agitated “Pressure,” the power-pop-in-sneakers “Sleeping With the Television On,” the social-climber kiss-off “Big Shot” — have similar thematic and musical echoes, with Joel’s expansive band making the songs brawny enough to fill Fenway’s large dimensions.