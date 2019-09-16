Last weekend, the Television Academy handed out some of the creative Emmy awards, including the best guest acting prizes. I like the category. Sometimes it’s the occasional characters — think Martha in “The Americans,” Diana Rigg in “Game of Thrones,” Maya Rudolph on “The Good Place” — who lift their episodes to the next level.

This year, both drama guest winners were from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Cherry Jones won for her turn as June’s mother, and Bradley Whitford won for his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence, June’s “owner.” Jones was fine on the series — she’s always good — although I prefer her recent work on “Succession” as a wealthy lady who hates having anything to do with the Roy family.