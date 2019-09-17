There are shows you want to follow through on, despite all their flaws and their radical ups and downs. Some viewers feel that way about “Grey’s Anatomy.” I feel that way about Showtime’s “The Affair” right now, as it works its way through the fifth and final season.

The story line is out of its mind, to some extent, particularly when it comes to Noah, the central character, who appears to have learned exactly nothing across four-plus seasons of Life Lessons. That scene in the most recent episode, when he tries to plant a woman’s top in Sasha Mann’s bedroom, hoping it will push Helen back into his arms? It was excruciating on many levels.