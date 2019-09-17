There are shows you want to follow through on, despite all their flaws and their radical ups and downs. Some viewers feel that way about “Grey’s Anatomy.” I feel that way about Showtime’s “The Affair” right now, as it works its way through the fifth and final season.
The story line is out of its mind, to some extent, particularly when it comes to Noah, the central character, who appears to have learned exactly nothing across four-plus seasons of Life Lessons. That scene in the most recent episode, when he tries to plant a woman’s top in Sasha Mann’s bedroom, hoping it will push Helen back into his arms? It was excruciating on many levels.
And yet . . . I still love the storytelling, as it moves among the perspectives of different characters and links together past and present. “This Is Us” takes a similar approach: fractured pieces that the viewer needs to patch together into a full portrait.
Also, I’m invested in the characters, particularly Helen. Maura Tierney is so good as a person who HAS been paying attention to her Life Lessons. If the season is heading toward a reunion between Noah, played by Dominic West, and Helen, Tierney isn’t telegraphing it in any way. Her contempt for his is palpable. I’m also loving Kathleen Chalfant as Helen’s brittle mother, dropping one-liners that sting while they make you laugh. “Oh for God’s sakes Trevor,” she said to her grandson in the last episode, “if you have to be gay, can’t you be the elegant kind?”
The only thing better than her snipe? His response: “You mean like Grandpa?”