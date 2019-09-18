Who, for example, has heard of Alice Guy-Blaché? That’s a question that Pamela B. Green asks a number of film people and cinema experts — including Julie Delpy, Peter Bogdanovich, and Geena Davis — in a montage in her documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” (2018) (Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at the MFA). Only a few recognize the name as that of perhaps the first female director in cinema.

The Boston Women’s Film Festival (Sept. 26-29, at the Brattle Theatre and the Museum of Fine Arts) returns with an impressive program of features and shorts by and about women, including several documentaries. Many of the latter focus on stories of women whose achievements have been overlooked, co-opted, or written out of history.

In 1894, at 21, Guy-Blaché started her career, as a secretary for the budding French film studio Gaumont. At 23, she was head of production and directing hundreds of films in which she introduced such innovations as color-tinted footage, synchronized sound, and close-ups. She also broached such controversial subjects as child abuse, immigration, birth control, and women’s rights.

In 1910, she and her husband founded their own studio, Solax, in the proto-Hollywood of Fort Lee, N.J. But by 1919 her career was essentially over, and her huge oeuvre of films — which, judging from the clips Green includes, achieve an auteur level of artistry — were lost or attributed to other filmmakers.

In a kind of detective story, Green investigates what happened, tracking down boxes of long-lost material stored in basements, unearthing surviving films, and finding a 1960s French TV interview with the filmmaker. There she recounts with equanimity and wry humor her career and the sexism that disenfranchised her from her rightful place in the history of cinema. Lively, lucid, and with inventive graphics, animation, and editing, Green’s film helps redress that injustice.

In the 1970s the graffiti sprayed on New York City subway cars was regarded as a blight and symptomatic of a failing city. But young photographer Martha Cooper, profiled in Selina Miles’s infectiously exuberant “Martha: A Picture Story” (Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the MFA) saw in it a burgeoning art form and the vital expression of a marginalized subculture.

That insight proved correct as graffiti became part of the hip-hop movement that would transform American culture. Cooper’s groundbreaking photographs, collected along with those of coauthor Henry Chalfant in their 1984 book, “Subway Art,” helped spawn that movement and spread it worldwide. Some of the artists whose work she photographed, such as the late “Dondi” White and Carlos “Mare139” Rodriguez, went on to international fame. But Cooper herself remained largely unknown.

Until recently that is. Belatedly her celebrity has grown to the point where she is recognized on the street and at public events and is accosted for autographs — a situation that makes her uncomfortable. Instead Cooper prefers seeking new challenges, as she does in a giddy, handheld sequence where, armed with her camera, she joins black-clad graffiti artists “somewhere in Germany” in a raid on a U-Bahn station. There they tag the trains and walls and slip away into the night, carrying on the subway-art tradition.

Cooper was not the only unheralded woman behind the scenes of hip-hop. Lisa Cortés and Farah X’s “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” (Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brattle) focuses on the role played by such African-American fashion designers as Misa Hylton and April Walker in establishing the styles that distinguished the movement.

Hylton started out at 17, working with Sean Combs, and her contributions have ranged from Jodeci’s soon-ubiquitous baseball caps and boots to Lil’ Kim’s lavender pasty and catsuit, which she wore for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Though at one point Hylton had to sell her home to keep her business afloat, she now works as global creative partner with the German luxury leather goods brand MCM.

At 21, Walker opened her own shop, in Brooklyn, in 1988, and soon was creating looks for stars like Tupac, the Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah, and Run-DMC. She started her own line of clothing, Walker Wear, and for a while decided not to be “at the forefront of the brand because I knew if word got out that there was a female behind [it] it’s going to fail.” Not so much anymore, thanks to these talented, persevering, and pioneering women.

In Rosine Mbakam’s meditative and moving “The Two Faces of a Bamileke Woman” (Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the Brattle) the filmmaker returns to the village in Cameroon where she grew up, then left after rejecting an arranged marriage. She fled to Belgium, where she married and had a son. Now she wants to reconnect with her mother and finally learn about her past, a story she has previously refused to tell.

As Mbakam says in voice-over, it is “a journey into darkness.” Her mother tells her how she grew up during a civil war, fleeing French soldiers and hiding in the forest and caves. She remembers neighbors being slaughtered, the cries of murdered children, and severed heads in the town square.

Later she submitted to an arranged marriage to a sickly husband, Mbakam’s father. Since he was unable to work she had to support him and their children — and when he took a second wife she had to support her and her children as well. Despite such misfortunes and iniquities she managed to pay for Mbakam’s education, allowing her to escape a similar fate and pursue her filmmaking ambitions.

Though somber in tone, sometimes brutal in content, and with stark images of the impoverished village where she grew up, Mbakam’s film ends optimistically, as her mother is seen working with a community of other women who support each other financially and emotionally. They perform their daily chores together and organize and attend the perennial rituals of weddings and funerals. In the end Mbakam’s young son tells his grandmother, “I love you grandma” in Bamileke, the local language. She replies, “Now I am happy.”

