Ceramicists are part scientists, attuned to firing temperatures and the chemical makeup of clays and glazes. In “Devitrified,” at Harvard Ceramics Program’s Gallery 224, Colby Charpentier takes experimental ceramics a step further. He builds vessels exclusively with glaze.
Charpentier, who just moved to Michigan to pursue his master’s degree at Cranbrook Academy of Art, was an artist in residence at the ceramics program this year. The exhibition traces his trajectory as he tested hypotheses, and the work feels exploratory rather than fully realized. Still, he’s found his way into a juicy idea and aesthetic.
Clay and glass, both made of silica, are at opposite ends of a spectrum. Glaze falls toward the glassy end. That’s why many ceramics have a sheen. “Devitrify” means to remove an object’s glassy qualities. Charpentier mixes his material out of glaze powders and plays with their chemistry to alter the temperature at which they melt, and it changes everything.
To add a conceptual twist, he mimics the increment-by-increment 3-D printing process by hand, squeezing pebbles of glaze from a bottle, firing each piece layer by layer. Clay pebbles would likely not fuse, but glaze ones do. They’re not glassy, but opaque, solid little things in white, blue, and yellow. They look like candy. Occasionally, Charpentier veers from the pebble form to chunks or tiny planks.
Advertisement
You can see the artist’s confidence and daring grow as the bright, poppy vessels become increasingly complex, from the three cylindrical forms in the “Material Stack” series to the architectural “Double Stacked Arched Vessel,” which he ornaments with red rubber-coated steel staples and crowns. To others, he applies a cracking frosting of glaze. In the ambitious “Patchworked Platter,” he adheres pebbled shards with gummy gray-blue mortar.
Ceramics don’t look like this. Pushing a material beyond expectations changes more than appearance, though. The meanings we take from it are also new. Here, what’s usually on the surface transmutes into the very substance of an object. If Charpentier pushes his experiment further, he could make his material a metaphor for our social-media age.
Advertisement
DEVITRIFIED – Colby Charpentier 2018-19 Artist in Residence
At Gallery 224, Ceramics Program, Office for the Arts at Harvard University, 224 Western Ave, through Sept. 27. 617-495-8680, https://ofa.fas.harvard.edu/ceramics/gallery224/colbycharpentier
Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.