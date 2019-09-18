Ceramicists are part scientists, attuned to firing temperatures and the chemical makeup of clays and glazes. In “Devitrified,” at Harvard Ceramics Program’s Gallery 224, Colby Charpentier takes experimental ceramics a step further. He builds vessels exclusively with glaze.

Charpentier, who just moved to Michigan to pursue his master’s degree at Cranbrook Academy of Art, was an artist in residence at the ceramics program this year. The exhibition traces his trajectory as he tested hypotheses, and the work feels exploratory rather than fully realized. Still, he’s found his way into a juicy idea and aesthetic.

Clay and glass, both made of silica, are at opposite ends of a spectrum. Glaze falls toward the glassy end. That’s why many ceramics have a sheen. “Devitrify” means to remove an object’s glassy qualities. Charpentier mixes his material out of glaze powders and plays with their chemistry to alter the temperature at which they melt, and it changes everything.