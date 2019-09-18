A note about “Succession”: The title sequence has become one of my favorites. Often, I forward through these openers — especially on Netflix, which cordially invites you to “skip intro.” I sat through the long title sequence of “Mindhunter” a few times, and I hope I never need to again.

But “Succession” opens with a mostly grainy trip through the Roy family’s memory lane. The home-movie imagery continually returns to the super-wealthy family at leisure over the years, dining in the elegant garden with the help of servants, playing tennis, and laughing sitting atop an elephant. But we can detect the detachment of the parents, with mom barely registering and dad wandering off in the background. We can feel the emotional emptiness underneath it all.