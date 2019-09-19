Mommy, do I really need to go and see the “Downton Abbey” movie, which opens Friday? Will fans of the show miss something of value if they just say no? Should we boycott to protest the revival fever that has stricken the nation?
Here’s the thing. I liked the PBS drama, and at times, early on, I loved it. I don’t qualify as a superfan, but I do qualify as a semi-superfan. But usually when I see a revival movie of a TV show, I am displeased. The movie versions of “The X-Files” and “Sex and the City,” two of my favorite series, were unnecessary money-making ventures and that made me very sad. Excellence had been futzed with, and compromised.
Ah wait, I have resolved to let go of my prejudice against revivals. OK, so they’re the walking dead; they still deserve a chance. I have decided that, as the movie sequel of “Breaking Bad” approaches, set for theatrical and Netflix releases on Oct. 11, I need to begin taking each project as it comes. There is a strong possibility that “Breaking Bad” king Vince Gilligan will not disappoint.
So yes, I am going to see the “Downton” movie, and I am going to give it a fair chance. Mrs. Patmore, Violet, Isobel, Thomas, Daisy, Cora, and, most of all, Lady Mary, I plan to make a call.
