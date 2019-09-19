From left: Laura Carmichael, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern in the movie “Downton Abbey.” Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP/Focus Features via AP

Mommy, do I really need to go and see the “Downton Abbey” movie, which opens Friday? Will fans of the show miss something of value if they just say no? Should we boycott to protest the revival fever that has stricken the nation?

Here’s the thing. I liked the PBS drama, and at times, early on, I loved it. I don’t qualify as a superfan, but I do qualify as a semi-superfan. But usually when I see a revival movie of a TV show, I am displeased. The movie versions of “The X-Files” and “Sex and the City,” two of my favorite series, were unnecessary money-making ventures and that made me very sad. Excellence had been futzed with, and compromised.