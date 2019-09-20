Advertisement

THE OLD GRAY MAYOR

This week in celebrity breakups, CNN host and noted ab-haver Chris Cuomo attempted a live interview with science fair volcano and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and . . . well it wouldn’t be back here with the Kombucha girl news if it went well, would it? A sputtering Giuliani brazenly contradicted himself over his sketchy dealings with Ukrainian officials; an exasperated Cuomo furrowed his man-brow, clenched his man-jaw, and probably pumped one of those grip-strength doohickeys under his desk; and Twitter-critics described the #rudygiulianimeltdown as, among other things, “a level of pants-[blanking] panic rarely seen on national television.” So, safe to say those two are totally over. Also probably our democracy.

THE VISITORS

Remember back in July when I told you about the “Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook event planned for Sept. 18? Well, it happened, and it turns out they were right: They (whoever they are) indeed could not stop All of Them, technically speaking, because only 75 out of the 2.1 million pledged attendees showed up to party, protest, and practice their “Naruto runs” at the edge of the once-secretive government site. One attendee was detained for barely crossing the gate, and another arrested for urinating on it — which I guess means one small step for a man, and one giant leak for mankind.

FAVORITE SUN

And lastly this week, inspired by a highly concerning Snapchat pic that went viral this week featuring a beautiful sunset and a disclaimer that the Kevin behind the camera is indeed a heterosexual despite noticing and capturing a pretty sunset, a public service message to Kevins and straight men everywhere: You are all free to enjoy as many sunsets as you please, as there is nothing inherently gay about the rotation of the earth. (The way it tilts on its axis just so? That’s another story.)

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

