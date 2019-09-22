The next few comic “moments” — including Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz pretending they just got eye surgery, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel joking about the lack of a host — didn’t rise too much higher. And the narration in and out of acceptances and commercials by Thomas Lennon was strained at best. The writers of the Fox telecast tried to inject interstitial humor to replace the anchor work of a host, and it was consistently uneven.

The opening of the hostless Emmy Awards Sunday night teetered precariously on awfulness. First a piano fell on Homer Simpson, and then Anthony Anderson and his mother stole a few statues, and then Bryan Cranston led a cheer for TV — “Television has never been this damn good!” he exclaimed — and finally Ben Stiller took us on a wacky tour of TV legends. It all felt a few decades late, and flattened out like poor Homer.

Ah, but the awards.

Comedy came first. Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein were honored at the top of the night for their supporting work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” safe choices, both playing likable and somewhat repetitive characters, far from the more brutally comedic work of competitors such as Anthony Carrigan of “Barry” and Olivia Colman of “Fleabag.” Each of them delivered A+ acceptance speeches though, Shalhoub emphasizing his thanks to show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino and Borstein honoring her Holocaust-survivor grandmother for “stepping out of line.”

It looked for a moment like a “Maisel” sweep was afoot, but then Bill Hader took best comedy actor for “Barry,” and then “Fleabag” won for best writing and best directing, and then Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress for “Fleabag,” and then the night started looking up. Much as I wanted Julia Louis-Dreyfus to win for “Veep” and break the record with nine Emmys, I was delighted to see a new face on the stage. Waller-Bridge’s cry of “Nooo, oh my God, nooo” as she accepted the best actress statue was worth the price of admission.

By the way, the red carpet was purple — the color of Kelly Osbourne’s hair, as it happened — which somehow changed the vibe from glamorous promenade to food court. But then Billy Porter showed up and made his fashion statement with a cock-eyed cowboy hat reaching to heaven, and all was elevated. Gwendoline Christie, too, presided in her red and white Roman empress gown. As the telecast approached, and the rest of the “Game of Thrones” crew started passing, they remained watchable simply for being out of their neo-Medieval costuming.

Meanwhile, nearby, E! planted a pair of youngs — Justin Sylvester and Tanya Rad — near the limo arrivals, and the pair raved about being SO CLOSE to famous people, waving like fanchildren as the stars passed by, cheering like Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri on “Saturday Night Live.” I sneer, but I could be heard quietly squealing every time a “Veep” alum appeared, so.

One mesmerizing part of the E! pre-show is the endless footage of actors posing for photographers. They stand like deer in the popping headlights, FOX and EMMY on the gold wall behind them, putting on toothy smiles and fresh faces like Norma Desmond on Adderall. Open mouth, smile, close mouth, turn, repeat.

