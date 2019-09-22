During the 2019 Emmy Awards Sunday night, actor Thomas Lennon took a dig at “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced recently to 14 days in prison for her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

The shade was thrown just before 9 p.m., as the Emmys ceremony was about to cut to commercial.

Lennon, who was charged with the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes, said into a microphone: “The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.”