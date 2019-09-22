During the 2019 Emmy Awards Sunday night, actor Thomas Lennon took a dig at “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced recently to 14 days in prison for her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.
The shade was thrown just before 9 p.m., as the Emmys ceremony was about to cut to commercial.
Lennon, who was charged with the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes, said into a microphone: “The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.”
Advertisement
Watch Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) take a dig at former lead actress winner Felicity Huffman at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/A4rFJWMdfi— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019
Huffman, who won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series in 2005, was sentenced Sept. 14 in Boston after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to a consultant to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores. She was the first parent sentenced in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Huffman was among 51 people, including celebrities, coaches, and financiers, who allegedly paid bribes ranging from $15,000 to $1.2 million to college counselor William “Rick” Singer to help get their children into some of the nation’s top colleges.
Fourteen other parents have pleaded guilty. Twenty-eight other defendants, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Previous coverage from Shelley Murphy and Maria Cramer of the Globe staff was used in this report.