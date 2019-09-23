Given some of the following decade’s developments (Vowles’s departure, long stretches of inactivity, two tepidly received albums), the announcement of a tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of “Mezzanine” surely struck some as disheartening. Had another once-innovative group resigned themselves to reenacting old successes? Saturday night at the Wang Theatre (a makeup date after March’s show was canceled because of illness), Massive Attack dispelled such concerns, mounting a multimedia performance that honored the band’s past by retooling it for the present.

For British trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack, “Mezzanine” was the jet-black exclamation point at the end of a decade on the cutting edge. On that 1998 album, Robert “3D” Del Naja, Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, and Andy “Mushroom” Vowles melded hip-hop, dub, and post-punk into a whole new beast, one capable of transforming any listening environment into a paranoid nightmare-scape.

Rather than simply play “Mezzanine” front to back, followed or preceded by a greatest-hits set, Massive Attack resequenced the album and interspersed its tracks with covers, mostly of songs they had sampled for the record. While it would have been great to hear selections from “Blue Lines” or “Protection” (the former a classic album in its own right), the warm, soulful sound of those records would have broken the nocturnal, frayed-nerves mood that the gothic likes of Bauhaus’s “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” and the Cure’s “10:15 Saturday Night” so perfectly complemented. The covers also let the band show off its versatility, tearing into the punky rock ’n’ roll of Ultravox’s “Rockwrok” and providing tasteful reggae backing for guest singer Horace Andy’s “See a Man’s Face.”

Reordering “Mezzanine” also turned out to be a smart move. While the album front-loads its iconic singles before petering out into atmospheric mood pieces, Massive Attack saved showstoppers such as “Teardrop” (sung gorgeously by former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser) for the end, strategically using the more cinematic compositions as palate-cleansers and tension-builders. When all that tension exploded into red-lining industrial menace, as it did on “Dissolved Girl” and “Angel,” it felt both cathartic and suffocating.

Stationed behind their keyboards and never addressing the crowd, Del Naja and Marshall ceded the spotlight to the audiovisual spectacle playing out behind them. A collaboration with acclaimed documentarian Adam Curtis, the collage of news footage, Internet-age psychedelia, and didactic slogans aimed to illustrate how, in a modern age defined by malevolent governments, disorienting technology, and the conspiracy theory-fueled suspicion that both engender, “Mezzanine” is an even more appropriate soundtrack now than it was in ’98.

Though Curtis’s visuals generally provided ironic or thought-provoking counterpoint to the music, they occasionally lapsed into facile anti-establishment clichés. The words that flashed onscreen as the final notes of “Group Four” rang out, however, offered an elegant thesis statement for a show bent on dismantling the nostalgia it ostensibly was meant to indulge: “We are caught in an endless loop. It’s time to leave the ghosts behind and start imagining the future.”

MASSIVE ATTACK

At the Boch Center Wang Theatre, Sept. 21

Terence Cawley