“Unbelievable” on Netflix is unbelievably good. If you like procedural crime dramas, it’s top-notch, on the level of season two of “Mindhunter.” The eight episodes of the limited series flew by, and left me wanting another series built around the same two central characters.

The show is about a series of rapes in Washington and Colorado, and the dynamic detectives — played by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette — who join forces to investigate it. It’s also very much about the victims of these rapes, one of whom — touchingly played by Kaitlyn Dever — is treated so poorly by male detectives that she ultimately denies the rape. It’s all based on a true story written by Marshall Project reporter Ken Armstrong and Politico reporter T. Christian Miller, both of whom won a Pulitzer Prize for their work.

By the way, I am so happy we live in an entertainment world where there is consistently a place for Merritt Wever. Good lord she is exceptional, even in a procedural context such as “Unbelievable.” She says worlds with her wry expressions, when her Detective Duvall deals with an inept cop, with her sweet husband, or with Collette’s much cooler Detective Rasmussen. In some ways, Detective Duvall is a bit like Wever’s Zoey in “Nurse Jackie,” so soulful and yearning for knowledge; but she’s older and wiser here, like Zoey at the very end of “Nurse Jackie,” having already been through the ringer with a lying, scheming addict. Detective Duvall is also a religious Christian in “Unbelievable,” which becomes a rich subject of banter between Duvall and Rasmussen. Their buddy chemistry is fantastic, two women with very different emotional makeups who share a passion for getting rapists off the streets.

Wever also shines in those scenes involving the rape victims. “Unbelievable” is distinguished by its sensitive approach to victims and its implicit judgment of the many ways they are re-victimized by the system. Duvall has an instinct for the pain and reticence of the women she has to question, and so she presses for information in the right way, gently, compassionately, and with intense respect.