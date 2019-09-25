“Kind of Blue” (1959), Miles’s best-known recording, remains the top-selling jazz album of all time. Great as his popularity was, his influence was even greater. A notable contributor to the bebop revolution as a sideman with Charlie Parker, Miles was a key figure in creating cool jazz and hard bop — and the key figure in popularizing modal jazz and fusion. “If anybody wants to keep creating,” he once said, “they have to be about change.” From the mid-’40s until his death, in 1991, he was the shape shifter as sound shifter.

Miles Davis was the jazz star as movie star: handsome, stylish, moody, magnetic, aloof, dapper, difficult, unpredictable, proud and prideful both. The camera loved him almost as much as the microphone did. Brad and Leo and Denzel are on a first-name basis with the culture now. Back then so was he: always just Miles, like a distance (the resemblance didn’t end there). The surname was as superfluous as the many notes he would eliminate in fashioning the terseness of that unmistakable trumpet sound. There’s even been a biopic, “Miles Ahead” (2015), with Don Cheadle: the movie star as jazz star.

Several of the talking heads in Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” note that such ’70s albums as “Bitches Brew” and “On the Corner” helped create a “template” for hip-hop. Whether or not you buy that (it would seem to do an equal disservice to those albums and hip-hop), Miles would have approved. Toward the end of his life he was hanging out with Prince; and staying culturally relevant was an increasing obsession for him. From Parker to Prince, Miles contained multitudes, musical and otherwise.

All of which means that Nelson, a three-time Emmy winner (two for “Freedom Riders,” 2010; another for “The Murder of Emmet Till,” 2003) has a lot to work with. Just how much comes through right away, with a rapid-fire montage of dozens of photographs of Miles, the soundtrack filled with his “Milestones” from 1958. Coolness doesn’t come any cooler than that.

Inevitably, things go downhill from there, but a lot more than you might expect.

Miles’s presence in the documentary isn’t just musical and visual. Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) reads extensive passages from his 1989 autobiography: Miles as his own voice-over. Lumbly does a good approximation of the trademark rasp. Has sandpaper ever sounded so hip? A running source of amusement is how nearly every one of the talking-head interviewees does his or her own imitation at one point or another.

Those talking heads are one of the two chief problems with the documentary. The several musicians heard from are all welcome presences: from those you might expect, like Jimmy Cobb, the last survivor from the “Kind of Blue” sessions, to those you might not, like Archie Shepp. Shepp tells a funny (and sadly telling) story of being put down by Miles. Yet many of the numerous others — academics, friends, relatives — add little. That would include the person who qualifies as Nelson’s biggest get, Miles’s first wife, Frances. She certainly does go on. Her excess of screen time is presumably meant to compensate for the absence of Miles’s third wife, the actress Cicely Tyson. It doesn’t.

An even bigger problem is the clunkiness of the filmmaking. Miles goes from New York to his hometown, East St. Louis, Ill., to successfully kick his heroin habit? Cue some train footage. Frances Davis mentions Johnny Mathis? Cue Mathis footage (singing “Chances Are,” no less). A talking head mentions Miles’s LP “Sketches of Spain.” Cue a flamenco dancer. Sometimes the reductiveness comes before rather than after. A truly jarring clip from Walt Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” precedes Miles’s version of “Some Day My Prince Will Come.” Get it?

Advertisement

In his classic book of Vietnam reportage, ‘’Dispatches,” Michael Herr writes of General William Westmoreland, ‘’I came away feeling as though I’d just had a conversation with a man who touches a chair and says, ‘This is a chair,’ points to a desk and says, ‘This is a desk.’” This is William Westmoreland filmmaking. Suffice it to say that the William Westmoreland of musicians Miles Davis was not.

MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF THE COOL

Directed by Stanley Nelson. At Kendall Square. 115 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13: impolite language, especially of the Oedipal-obscenity sort).

