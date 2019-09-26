“Saturday Night Live” returns this week after a burst of publicity over the hiring — and then the firing — of Shane Gillis for his history of racial slurs and derogatory comments.

Some have argued that Gillis’s jokes about Asians, gays, and Muslims are about racism and homophobia and, as Gillis wrote in his own defense, about a comic who “pushes boundaries.” Others, including me, think that his jokes are simply racist and homophobic.

Some have argued that “cancel culture” is turning us into knee-jerk jerks; others, including me, think that racism never deserves a bigger platform, just consequences.