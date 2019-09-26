“Saturday Night Live” returns this week after a burst of publicity over the hiring — and then the firing — of Shane Gillis for his history of racial slurs and derogatory comments.
Some have argued that Gillis’s jokes about Asians, gays, and Muslims are about racism and homophobia and, as Gillis wrote in his own defense, about a comic who “pushes boundaries.” Others, including me, think that his jokes are simply racist and homophobic.
Some have argued that “cancel culture” is turning us into knee-jerk jerks; others, including me, think that racism never deserves a bigger platform, just consequences.
Gillis was reportedly hired by Lorne Michaels to appeal to conservative viewers, to counterbalance all those mean liberal sketches, that nasty woman impersonating Jeff Sessions and Rudy Giuliani, and Angry Alec, who turns the president into a grotesquery. Having candidate Donald Trump host the show in 2015, apparently, has not affected its reputation.
In the process of hiring and firing Gillis, Michaels made “SNL” look stupid for its indecision and apparent lack of vetting and, ultimately, he gave the comic a career bump that is potentially bigger than if he’d actually been on the show.
So bravo.
This week’s host will be Woody Harrelson, with Billie Eilish as the musical guest. Too bad there’s such a shortage of news for them all to riff on. I’m assuming there will be a sketch about the Gillis brouhaha as well. Upcoming hosts include Eddie Murphy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart.
