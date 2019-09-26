Starting Thursday night, the Boston Women’s Film Festival will present a slate of movies celebrating the diversity and power of women’s cinema at the Brattle Theatre and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. This year’s highlights include the opening night film “Fast Color,” about a young black woman who must go on the run when her supernatural powers are discovered, and “Blowin’ Up,” a crowd-pleasing documentary about a group in New York City working to change the way sex trafficking cases are treated by the legal system. (Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at various times; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge and MFA, Boston; $10-$13 per film; all ages)

Advertisement

Boston Latino International Film Festival

The Boston Latino International Film Festival is bringing films dealing with issues important to the Latinx community to the Emerson Paramount Center and four other area theaters, and putting a special emphasis on showing an accurate representation of the Latino experience in the US and Latin America. Most screenings cost $10 to $12 per ticket, but some are offered free of charge, so be sure to check the BLIFF website for a full list of films and pricing. (Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at various times; Emerson Paramount Center, Boston, and other area theaters; $10-$12 for most films; all ages)

‘Nature: A Walking Play’

The Trustees are putting on a show with “Nature,” a “walking play” about Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s mutual love affair of the natural world. The play/immersive walking tour will be held at Concord’s The Old Manse, where Emerson wrote his famous essay of the same name. The play’s creator, writer, and star in the role of Emerson is Tyson Forbes, a direct descendent of Emerson who grew up in Concord. (Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at various times; The Old Manse, Concord; $15-$35; all ages)

Advertisement

Cemetery Cinema

Halloween is still more than a month away, but Coolidge Corner Theatre is putting together a double feature in Mount Auburn Cemetery this Thursday. The two titles being screened aren’t particularly scary, but each certainly deals with death in its own quirky way. First up is 1988’s “Wings of Desire,” about an angel who observes humanity from above but longs to be human after falling in love. Second up is 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which chronicles a dysfunctional family whose members reunite when the patriarch (Gene Hackman) claims to have a terminal illness. (Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge; $25; “Wings of Desire” rated PG-13, “Royal Tenenbaums” rated R)

Sidney Gish

An artist on the rise, songwriter and guitarist Sidney Gish self-recorded two albums while living in a Northeastern dorm that led to critical acclaim from NPR and Pitchfork, a 2018 album of the year award from the Boston Music Awards, and touring gigs opening for artists like Mitski and Petal. Catch her at the Sinclair this Sunday before she finishes her senior year and her career launches into the stratosphere. (Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.; the Sinclair, Cambridge; $15-$18; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.