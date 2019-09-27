Instead, I’m going to look at the players, its most important resource, specifically those in the new millennium. Say what you will about “Saturday Night Live” and its unevenness, it has been a talent factory since it started, introducing us to new comics, letting us watch them blossom, and then releasing them into the entertainment-o-sphere to forge their own way. Over the decades, “Saturday Night Live” has given us so many stars — you know the names, from John Belushi in the beginning and Eddie Murphy in the middle to the current likes of Tina Fey, Andy Samberg, and Seth Meyers.

With “Saturday Night Live” back for its 45th season, it’s time to assess. No, I’m not going to try to determine whether the show is any good anymore, or whether it’s having a comeback, whether it should be canceled. Let’s admit it, the show has always been a mixed bag, writing-wise, from the first season on, as is the nature of any sketch series. Go back and watch the much romanticized first season, with its long prerecorded segments, and you’ll see what I mean.

A number of heavy hitters, including Will Ferrell (1996-2002) and Molly Shannon (1995-2001), did appear on “SNL” after 2000, but most of their tenures were in the 1990s and so I have not included them here on my (extremely subjective) list. Also: Four other names were constantly in my mind as I put this list together: Will Forte, Leslie Jones, Taran Killam, and Kenan Thompson. They are my honorable mentions.

1. KRISTEN WIIG, 2005-12

I’m going with my gut here, which reminds me of all the intense pleasure I got from almost every single Wiig character during her “SNL” run. I think of Sue, the excitable women who tries but just can’t keep a secret, or Penelope, the simpering compulsive bragger and liar, and I smile at their originality and at Wiig’s high energy. Watch her as Judy Grimes, the nervous travel agent who rambles on and ends every sentence with “just kidding” and see a brilliant physical feat of sorts. I’ve watched her “Don’t Make Me Sing” sketch more times than I care to admit, and just the thought of her Shana — the sex kitten with grotesque habits — still triggers giggles from me. I know putting her at No. 1 will seem wrong to some, especially those who tired of her too-often deployed Target Lady. But her sketch work, from “The Californians” to the “A-Holes,” and her impersonations, from Bjork, Katharine Hepburn, and Suze Orman to Drew Barrymore and Kathie Lee Gifford, are tops in my book. Some comics — Kate McKinnon and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are in this group with Wiig — telegraph humor with their eyes. They have a game expression that is infectious.

2. KATE McKINNON, 2012-present

If it weren’t for McKinnon, “SNL” would be in somewhat dire straits. She is the cast member who, with some strong assistance from Beck Bennett, carries the show’s political humor on her shoulders. And political humor is essential right now. Her take on Jeff Sessions is demonically brilliant, and her Kellyanne Conway is one for the ages (“I’m not going to be IGNORED, Jake,” she says to Bennett’s Jake Tapper a la “Fatal Attraction”). Her celebrity impressions are super, from Ellen DeGeneres to Justin Bieber, and her original sketch characters shine. Her “Last Call” sketches, in which she mauls men’s faces with her tongue as Donnelly’s bar closes, is a wonder; she doesn’t hold back and she doesn’t break. Her mischievousness is contagious. The sketch that I admit to obsessing over is called “Teacher Fell Down,” in which McKinnon’s driver’s ed teacher strains to create a teaching moment after falling down in front of the class. It’s a flip, redundant, absurdist piece that McKinnon kills. On a show of hits and misses, she’s almost always involved in the hits. Her persona warms up the entire show. Maybe there’s a scripted character like Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Selina Meyer in her future? Fingers crossed.

3. AMY POEHLER, 2001-08

Really? Really. In her 2008 Sarah Palin rap, delivered while she was nine months’ pregnant, Poehler sang, “All the mavericks in the house put your hands up,” while vice presidential candidate Palin grooved in the foreground. It was a tour de force, like so much of what Poehler did during her run on the show. She was able to swing effortlessly between the “Weekend Update” desk and A+ sketch work as a drunken Jenna Bush, as Barbie, as a trashy reality show player with one leg, or as Kaitlyn, the hyperactive 10-year-old who was forever yelling in her stepfather Rick’s ear. Poehler’s impressions were impressive, too, particularly her litigious Nancy Grace, which was damning as she turned everyone into a “vic-tim.” I always sensed that she was a great scene partner, and her warmth and ferocity added considerably to the show’s overall energy. With Tina Fey, she helped reestablish “Update” as the comic crux of the week.

4. TINA FEY, 2000-06

Her impression of Sarah Palin — which she premiered after her regular run on “SNL” — counts as one of the show’s best political jokes ever. The accent, the demeanor, the seeing of Russia from her house — it was perfection, and it reminded people that a good impression can actually offer insight, too. It also helped people cope with the very fact of Palin’s candidacy. But while Fey was on the show, she ushered in a sharp new era. She was the show’s first female head writer, and her political wit shone when she made it to the “Weekend Update” desk. Her sketch work was fine, but, with Amy Poehler and their sure chemistry, she brought the “Update” desk out of the frat-boy humor of yore (and, alas, of now, with Colin Jost) and into something brainier and more relevant.

5. BILL HADER, 2005-13

His impersonations, including Vincent Price, Alan Alda, James Carville, and Tim Gunn, were stellar, as were his originals, including senile news reporter Herb Welch and Italian interviewer Vinny Vedecci. And his roles in “The Californians” and “Game Time” (as Greg the alien) were winning, especially when he broke. You could always tell that Hader was having a good time onstage, and that kind of good vibe is catchy. But Stefon was his supreme creation (with John Mulaney), a New York guide who looked like a party monster and who recommended events and clubs that featured strange themes. With nervous excitement, his hands often covering his mouth, Stefon would talk about New York’s hottest clubs, places that had everything. Hader would break, and so would we. Super-duper extra kudos to Hader for not bringing Stefon to the big screen.

6. MAYA RUDOLPH, 2000-07

Multitalented, confident, and commanding, that’s how I think of Rudolph on “SNL.” She often used her singing voice during sketches, which was particularly excellent when she goofed on the likes of Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, and Liza Minnelli. When she tried to do a variety show with Martin Short after she left “SNL,” it made perfect sense; too bad the writing was so lousy. She and Fred Armisen had great chemistry, and their sketches together — as Beyoncé and Prince, as the Nunis, as the Brazilian singers — were usual pretty special. At times it seemed as though she could play anyone in any sketch — male, female, old, young, black, white. My favorite: Her smoking, drinking Donatella Versace, accompanied by topless hunks, yelling “GET OUT.”

7. FRED ARMISEN, 2002-13

His versatility was remarkable, as he delivered a long line of rich impressions including Prince, Penny Marshall, Joy Behar, and Liberace. And his originals were always a kick, including art dealer Nuni Shoener and Manuel Ortiz, the Dominican talk-show host whose guests danced their way on and off the set. His turn as snooty girlfriend Regine, who has electric physical responses to her boyfriend’s kisses, was over-the-top enough to cause his costars to break. But my favorite Armisen is when he worked closely with other cast members — with Maya Rudolph as the Beyoncé to his Prince, and with Kristen Wiig as the Kat to his Garth as they made up songs on the spot. When he left and joined up with Carrie Brownstein on “Portlandia,” it was a fitting extension of his “SNL” strengths. He was a utility player, but he was also a star.

8. RACHEL DRATCH, 1999-2006

In my opinion, Dratch is underrated. She was wicked awesome as Boston party gal Denise (a.k.a. Zazu) with Jimmy Fallon’s Sully, and I couldn’t get enough of her as Virginia, one of the “love-ahs” with Will Ferrell. Her impersonations of Elizabeth Taylor and Barbara Walters were funny — not necessarily accurate, but funny, as she used her crazy eyes to great effect. But nothing compares to her Debbie Downer sketches; the name has become a part of our lexicon, since everyone knows or is a Debbie. Try not to laugh yourself as Dratch, along with Fallon, Armisen, Poehler, Horatio Sanz, and Lindsay Lohan fight not to break as Debbie groans on and on during a visit to Disneyland. It’s an “SNL” classic. I’m waiting for TV to come up with a good vehicle for her.

9. CECILY STRONG, 2012-present

Her time on the “Update” desk wasn’t great. But everything else she does is, from “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party” to Gemma, the wannabe pop star with the many boyfriends. She can be unexpectedly gonzo in her sketches, as well as in her impressions. She captures the aggression of Jeanine Pirro, and the terror of Melania Trump. I loved seeing her work with Will Ferrell, who returned to host, as they played a reality-TV couple trying to stage a TV moment with their friends. It was a cross-era “SNL” moment. She hasn’t popped on the show like Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Kristen Wiig, but that’s more about internal “SNL” politics than her sketch skills.

10. JASON SUDEIKIS, 2005-13

He was a utility player of the first order, and, like some of the best “SNL” players, he let other sketch-mates shine. He was the perfect dude to play off Kristen Wiig in the “A-Holes” sketches, and off Will Forte in the famous “Potato Chip” piece set during a NASA interview. He owned the “Dad” role in family sketches, and he was one of the nostalgic dudes at a bar reminiscing and singing hits like “Danny’s Song.” His impressions were aces; his Joe Biden was one of his best, and that’s saying a lot after his turns as Mitt Romney, Wolf Blitzer, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Beck, and Bruce Vilanch.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.