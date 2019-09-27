I’m happy to report that Amazon’s “Fleabag” has enjoyed a big ratings bump in a few English-speaking countries including the United States in the week since it won four Emmys, including best comedy and best comedy actress (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). The information comes from Parrot Analytics, which determines demand for a show. In the United States, there was a 102 percent spike in demand for “Fleabag.”

I’m less happy to report that Amazon boss Jennifer Salke is hoping for a third season of the show, despite Waller-Bridge’s insistence that it’s over now, after two fine six-episode seasons, and despite the fact that ending was perfect. Waller-Bridge signed a huge deal with Amazon this week, but for other shows, not necessarily more “Fleabag.”