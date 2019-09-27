I’m happy to report that Amazon’s “Fleabag” has enjoyed a big ratings bump in a few English-speaking countries including the United States in the week since it won four Emmys, including best comedy and best comedy actress (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). The information comes from Parrot Analytics, which determines demand for a show. In the United States, there was a 102 percent spike in demand for “Fleabag.”
I’m less happy to report that Amazon boss Jennifer Salke is hoping for a third season of the show, despite Waller-Bridge’s insistence that it’s over now, after two fine six-episode seasons, and despite the fact that ending was perfect. Waller-Bridge signed a huge deal with Amazon this week, but for other shows, not necessarily more “Fleabag.”
After the Emmy ceremony on Sunday, the British actress, writer, and producer insisted it was over. “I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It does feel like the story is complete. It’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it.”
“People will say I’m in denial,” Salke said on Thursday during a public event in LA. Hold fast Phoebe, I see some fierce cajoling in your near future.
