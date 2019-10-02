Here comes your 19th nervous breakdown. Actually, it’s only your fourth. The next Democratic presidential primary debate will be held on one night, on Oct. 15, and it will be a crowded event. This time, 12 candidates have met the requirements to participate (130,000 individual donors and 2 percent support in at least four polls). So brace yourselves for some rock-em-sock-em cross-talk when it airs on CNN.
All 10 candidates who were in last month’s Houston debate are scheduled to be back: Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harros, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, and Yang. This time, they will be joined by Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and billionaire Tom Steyer. The deadline to qualify for the fourth debate was Tuesday night.
That’s a lot of blather for one stage, and the pressure will be on the moderators, CNN’s Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey, to keep the night on track. Beware candidates seeking breakout moments.