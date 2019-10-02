Here comes your 19th nervous breakdown. Actually, it’s only your fourth. The next Democratic presidential primary debate will be held on one night, on Oct. 15, and it will be a crowded event. This time, 12 candidates have met the requirements to participate (130,000 individual donors and 2 percent support in at least four polls). So brace yourselves for some rock-em-sock-em cross-talk when it airs on CNN.

All 10 candidates who were in last month’s Houston debate are scheduled to be back: Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harros, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, and Yang. This time, they will be joined by Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and billionaire Tom Steyer. The deadline to qualify for the fourth debate was Tuesday night.