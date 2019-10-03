In 2017, I wrote a short piece called “The Shameless Retooling of ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ” in which I criticized CBS for its “Kevin Can Wait” shakeup.

The network had displayed some ice-cold opportunism when it fired actress Erinn Hayes after her first season playing Kevin James’s wife on the show. At the same time, CBS hired Leah Remini, who starred opposite James in “The King of Queens,” in an effort to re-create the “King of Queens” magic — translation: ratings — on “Kevin Can Wait.” The writers killed off Hayes’s character.

Well, well, well. Consider yourselves trolled, CBS and the “Kevin Can Wait” folks. AMC has just given the go-ahead for a 10-episode season of an hourlong comedy series called “Kevin Can F*** Himself.” Created by Valerie Armstrong and executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (the writing team behind “Celeste and Jesse Forever”), the show will take apart the overused trope of the sitcom wife. No one is saying that the title is a direct reference to “Kevin Can Wait”; Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks, describes the topic of the show as “the rage of the sitcom wife . . . who has been the foil to sitcom ‘Kevins’ for decades.” Um, OK.