ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This Kiss concert is happening Down Under, all right.

The rock group will play a show next month in Australia for sharks and eight fans, who will listen through underwater speakers in a small submarine as the band remains above on board a boat — in full makeup and costumes as part of an Airbnb promotion.

The event is part of Airbnb Animal Experiences, and is designed to have people entertain animals instead of the other way around.