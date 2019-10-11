If you thought Ambien and the Wayfair app made it easy to decorate your home , take a lesson from Twitter user Michael Reeves, who enlisted the help of whole darn Internet (plus a bot script he wrote) to properly festoon his pad. Users were invited to submit the Amazon links to products that sparked joy, and Reeves’s bot would hoover up and purchase the most popular suggestions every 15 minutes for an entire day. At press time the shopping cart included “3D Wolf Leopard Printed Underwear Bulge Pouch Bikini Briefs” and “The Communist Manifesto,” so it’s hard to say what kind of throw rug will bring this all together. (And I thought my Lisa Frank room was busy!)

BUSH LEAGUE

One day history will look back on this moment and completely forget that Ellen DeGeneres watched a football game next to George Bush. But for now, everyone’s still super mad. This brazen bro-down with the kid architect of the Iraq War (among plenty of other things) inspired a rage deluge from a wide swath of the Ellenverse, and DeGeneres used her show the next day to defend her honor: “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do,” she said. “I mean be kind to everyone.” The non-celebrity Internet replied with a hearty “Nah,” leaving the “Ellen” team attempting to scrub savage satire videos from the Internet for the rest of the week. This is exactly why I don’t share my nachos with anybody.

GREEN PEACE

In what seems like a more appropriate reaction to a highly destructive monster, a little Irish girl charmed the tweets right off the Internet when her dad (comedian Paddy Raff) captured her eating crisps, watching an “Avengers” film (please don’t make me figure out which one), and growing very bothered by the Hulk’s indiscriminately smashy behavior. “No. No! NO!” she shouts at the (other) green monster, shooting her dad an aghast look. As an Irish person, I understand her confusion. Everyone knows we turn bright pink before we start flipping tables over.

BEAR MAXIMUM

And lastly this week, congratulations to Holly, who “was single this summer and able to devote all her energy toward herself” and very much did so by lounging resplendent by the river, idly scratching her fat rolls, pushing as much salmon into her face as the summer would allow, and growing big and fierce and independent enough to score top prize in Katmai National Park’s annual Fat Bear Week contest — a tradition some have called “the purest form of democracy.” Asked how she planned to celebrate, she just continued eating the reporter who asked how she planned to celebrate.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

