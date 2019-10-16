The show, which premiered on Sept. 26, will be pulled from the schedule after this Thursday’s episode; the remaining episodes will move NBC’s digital platforms. Penn plays a disgraced local politician who tries to rehab his image — and, perhaps, his heart — by helping immigrants become American citizens. But viewers weren’t watching. It has had the lowest ratings of any NBC show this fall — and of any of the four main networks’ new fall shows.

To fill the gap, NBC is going to begin the final (and they mean FINAL final) season of “Will & Grace” early. It was originally due next year, but now it will premiere on Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m., with 18 episodes in all.

By the way, in the promo for “Will & Grace,” we learn that Grace is pregnant. “What an amazing mom you’re going to be,” Will says to her. “I mean, by the time this baby’s my age, I’ll be — well, I’ll be dead.”

Jack response to Grace’s news: “You’re trying to cook a baby in an old 1970s Easy-Bake, lady.”

By the way, only one new network show has gotten a full-season order: Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” a drama about a profiler and his serial killer dad.