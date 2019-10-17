The show stars Paul Rudd as a depressed guy who goes to a magical spa — the Top Happy Spa — in order to become his best self. About 10 minutes into the first half-hour, Rudd sits outside the spa trying to decide whether to go in. Is it possible that a visit to a spa can actually improve his personal and professional lives, as it did one of his work friends?

Tom Brady plays a critical role in a new comedy called “Living With Yourself,” available Friday on Netflix.

He sits in his car looking doubtfully at the entrance, when he spots a happy and glowing Brady exiting, clearly living at peak power.

“First time?” Brady, getting into his black limo, asks Rudd.

“Uh huh,” Rudd says, his jaw on the floor. “You?”

“Six,” he says.

The moment passes.

Naturally, Rudd follows Brady’s example, and the rest of the series follows his post-spa adventures, after there’s a glitch in the treatment he receives.

It’s a cute bit, as they say, although the fact that a New England Patriot is in a scene involving a spa may trigger a raised eyebrow or two. All eight episodes of “Living With Yourself,” in which Rudd plays two separate characters, are available.

