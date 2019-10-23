Scripted limited TV series about real-life public events are becoming increasingly popular. I’m not talking about the murdering-nanny-type stuff that shows up on Lifetime, created to troll viewers as they exploit tabloid news stories. I’m talking about the politically charged ones that re-create history while attempting to add perspective and deepen character motivation.

Because living through all this stuff just isn’t dramatic enough?!

Recently, we saw “The Loudest Voice,” Showtime’s look into the rise and fall of Roger Ailes and the rise and higher rise of his Fox News. It was a well-done bit of media history, with a commanding performance by Russell Crowe. We’ve also recently seen a number of fine limited series about high-profile and still-relevant events of recent decades, including “When They See Us,” “Chernobyl,” and “American Crime Story” takes on the murder of Gianni Versace and the O.J. Simpson trial.