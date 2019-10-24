1. “When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist.” Catherine Keener is a magazine interviewer who shares stories of lost love with Dev Patel’s successful start-up guy. Is it too late to go back and right a past romantic mistake? Andy Garcia costars.

I’m a fan of “Modern Love,” the light but often poignant Amazon adaptation of The New York Times column of the same name. It is uneven, though, like most anthology series, including my beloved “The Twilight Zone.” So here’s a list of all eight episodes, in order of my favorites. Also, all of the episodes intersect in the final half-hour, “The Race Grows Sweeter Near Its Final Lap,” which is No. 6 on my list.

2. “Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am.” Anne Hathaway is a woman who tries to hide her bipolar disorder from everyone in her world, including a man she dates, played by Gary Carr. The episode shows her both dancing in the supermarket and unable to get out of bed.

3. “Hers Was a World of One.” A gay couple, played by Brandon Kyle Goodman and Andrew Scott (the hot priest from “Fleabag”), get involved with a pregnant homeless woman (Olivia Cooke) who is willing to let them adopt her baby. It’s based on a column by Dan Savage.

4. “When the Doorman Is Your Main Man.” Cristin Milioti is a single New Yorker who forms an unexpected and fierce bond with her doorman, played by Laurentiu Possa.

5. “At the Hospital, an Interlude of Clarity.” John Gallagher Jr. is a guy on a first date with Sofia Boutella when he accidentally cuts himself. They spend the night in the emergency room, experiencing the kind of intimacy that usually comes much later in a relationship.

6. “The Race Grows Sweeter as It Nears Its Finish.” Jane Alexander and James Saito are late-in-life lovers. How is old love different?

7. “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive.” Tina Fey and John Slattery are a couple in trouble — but they try to work it out on the tennis court. It’s based on a piece by Ann Leary about her marriage to Denis Leary.

8. “He Looked Like Dad. It Was Just Dinner, Right?” Julia Garner is a young woman looking for approval from Shea Wigham’s much older father figure. Mixed signals ensue.