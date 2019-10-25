This week, Chance the Rapper is the host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” Kristen Stewart hosts on Nov. 2 with musical guest Coldplay, and Harry Styles hosts and sings on Nov. 16.

Eddie Murphy at the LA premiere of “Dolemite Is My Name” in September.

But, since the show returned for its 45th season last month, the buzz has been all about Eddie Murphy. The former cast member (1980-84), whose career was launched on the show, is returning to host on Dec. 21.

Promoting his new Netflix movie, “Dolemite Is My Name,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night, Murphy said he hopes to bring back some of his 1980s characters to “SNL.” Mr. Robinson, Gumby, and Buckwheat are on his to-do list, he said, and “I’m trying to figure out some reason to do Velvet Jones.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.